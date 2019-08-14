Police say a Texas woman dubbed ‘The Wedding Crasher’ is stealing envelopes of cash and gift cards from receptions

caption The woman dubbed “The Wedding Crasher” by Texas authorities is seen above. source Comal County Crime Stoppers

On Monday, Comal County Crime Stoppers released an image of a woman dubbed the “Wedding Crasher” who they said has crashed multiple weddings in central Texas to steal gifts.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified woman usually steals envelopes with cash and gift cards.

Surveillance footage caught her trying to use a stolen gift card at a department store.

Police in Texas are searching for a woman who they said has been crashing weddings to steal gifts.

On Monday, Comal County Crime Stoppers posted images of the suspect police have dubbed “The Wedding Crasher” to Facebook.

According to the post, the unidentified woman is wanted for committing “a series of wedding venue theft offenses” in Comal County and the surrounding counties.

Law enforcement officials said she “arrives uninvited to weddings, poses as a guest and then steals the gifts” – mainly targeting envelopes with cash and gift cards, KXAN reported.

Her wedding crash spree appears to date back to December 2018, and the most recent theft happened on August 3, according to KXAN.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

“Let’s not let her ruin anyone else’s special day and bring this crasher to justice,” the post said.

Police got a break in the case when the woman appeared to try to use one of the stolen gift cards at a department store.

“We finally got a picture of who we think it is and we wanted to release it right away,” Comal County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jennifer Smith told KXAN.