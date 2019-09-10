The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, posed at the red carpet premiere of “Uncut Gems” on Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Tesfaye ditched his usual hairstyle and facial hair for a new look.

The singer now has a mustache and longer hair, and fans have mixed feelings.

Some people like the change in appearance, but others want him to return to his old look.

The Weeknd completely changed his hair, and fans are shook.

The 29-year-old singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, stepped out at the premiere of “Uncut Gems” on Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival. Tesfaye appears as himself in the drama film. The “Starboy” singer rocked a different look on the red carpet, shaving off most of his usual facial hair and keeping a mustache. His hair also appears longer on the sides.

The Weeknd cuts ties with H&M over a shocking ad that used a black child to sell a 'racist' sweatshirt

Some people thought the new look was a refreshing change

I like The Weeknd’s new hair it makes him look wise — MorganMelrose (@giannamicol_) September 10, 2019

Your hair looks AMAZING ???? — Elizabeth (@lizzydisney11) September 10, 2019

I like his hair like this. I can really see his face — C. (@Dani_queenb) September 10, 2019

The Weeknd looks really cute with his new hair style. Like woah. — epiphany ♥️ (@spaceiphany) September 10, 2019

I’m not against The Weeknd’s hair (: I think he still looks phenomenal — jas ???? (@v0mitspitt) September 10, 2019

Others said that they missed his old appearance

Ima need you to grow the hair back pic.twitter.com/yvjwNcHDpH — Katie (@ohsoxo) September 10, 2019

Can The Weeknd grow his facial hair back pls?? ???????? — Shaylor Moon ???? (@Misshova) September 10, 2019

Good morning to everyone except whoever made ‘The weeknd’ comb his hair. Have a bad day sir. — I am a Fridge (@ilurvferb) September 10, 2019

People also said that Tesfaye’s new style makes him look similar to singer Lionel Richie

The weeknd going thru a midlife crisis looking like Lionel Richie with a bad hair day — Big Groovy (@TayStyles23) September 10, 2019

The Weeknd look like a young Lionel Richie with that mustache and hair — Rob™???? (@Rob_Sanchez__) September 10, 2019

This isn’t the first time Tesfaye has altered his appearance

Back in 2016, he drastically cut his hair prior to the release of his “Starboy” album.

“The vision wasn’t there anymore,” Tesfaye told Zane Lowe during an interview for Beats 1. “It was there and then just like the music, it was getting really sad. It was the greatest feeling of all time [cutting it off]. It was so good. I could sleep better, I felt lighter, and when I perform, I perform better and feel better, it’s cool.”

He added: “The best part about all of it, I get to wear f—ing hats again. Wear a f—ing cap and walk into a restaurant and nobody knows it’s you, It’s the greatest feeling.”