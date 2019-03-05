The wife, teen stepsons and maid of Cradle Fund’s CEO have been charged with his murder – here’s a summary of events that led up to the arrests

The widow of Cradle Fund’s CEO Nazrin Hassan, Samirah Muzaffar, has been charged with his murder, along with two teenage boys and the couple’s former maid. Facebook / Nazrin Hassan

The investigation into the death of Malaysian venture capital firm Cradle Fund’s CEO Nazrin Hassan has finally come to a conclusion.

Nazrin’s 44-year-old widow, Samirah Muzaffar, was charged with his murder on Monday (Mar 4) – along with two teenage boys, and another woman who remains at large.

The woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, is reported to be the couple’s Indonesian maid, according to The Star. The teenage boys, reported by New Straits Times to be Nazrin’s stepsons, are aged 13 and 16.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that if convicted, the two women could be sentenced to death.

According to ST, the four suspects allegedly committed the crime on June 13 last year, between 11.30pm and 4am the next day.

No plea has been recorded from any of the accused.

The names and other details of the teenage boys cannot be released due to a gag order requested by Deputy Public Prosecutor Jamil Aripin.

From smoke inhalation to murder

The complex case started in June 14 last year, when Nazrin, 45, was found dead in a bedroom at his house in Mutiara Damansara, Selangor, with 30 per cent burns on his body, ST reported.

It was believed at that time that the he died from smoke inhalation after a fire started when his mobile phone exploded.

But things took a turn on Aug 3, after the authorities found traces of petrol at the scene, and reclassified his death as murder, according to ST.

Wife criticises the authorities

His widow, Samirah – who is also the daughter of prominent political scientist Chandra Muzaffar – criticised the authorities for keeping her and her family in the dark about investigations, The Star reported.

According to Malaysiakini, she said in a press statement that the Fire and Rescue Department declined to hand her a copy of the report on Nazrin’s death as it was a high profile case.

She was later detained for questioning and remanded for a week, along with another former husband of hers, on Sep 4.

Teens were members of archery club

According to a report by Malay Mail, one of the teenage boys was detained on Sep 5 for questioning after a puncture wound – believed to be caused by an arrow – was found on the deceased’s neck.

Both boys were reportedly members of their school’s archery club.

They were arrested on Sep 8, and released four days later.

Second post-mortem

On Sep 24, sensing that something was amiss about the findings of the first post-mortem, Nazrin’s elder brother Dr Malek Hassan lodged a police report requesting for Nazrin’s remains to be exhumed for a second autopsy, The Star reported.

The pathology report of the second post-mortem revealed on Feb 22 this year that he had died of multiple head injuries not caused by shrapnel from the exploded mobile phone.

Following the conclusion of the second post-mortem, Nazrin’s remains were re-buried.

Arrests made

According to The Star, Samirah and the two teenage boys were again arrested on Mar 4 at 6.45am.

Samirah was sent to Kajang Women’s Prison and the teenage boys were sent separately to two correctional facilities. ST reported that the Indonesian maid is believed to have returned to her home country to avoid arrest.

The case has been referred to the High Court, but no dates have been fixed for mention yet, The Star reported.