I compared multiple room types at The Williamsburg Hotel and my choice for the best value might surprise you

A handful of New York’s hippest hotels are now found within a three-block radius in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, speaking to New York visitors that prefer a Brooklyn base and lodging that feels experiential, unique, and locally-led, over traditional.

The Williamsburg Hotel is one of these players, with sophisticated rooms and design that includes reclaimed wood, custom furniture, and mid-century modern touches. A buzzy restaurant and bar scene will seek to lure you out of your room, come nightfall.

I spent the night in a Studio Suite, which starts at $405, and think it offers the best value for the ample space provided. Smaller entry-level rooms are cheaper at $162, but may feel cramped with multiple guests and luggage.

Living in Williamsburg means I’m near many of Brooklyn’s best restaurants, bars, shops, and more recently, some of the best hotels in the city.

Within about a three-block radius in North Williamsburg, you’ll find some of the hippest, most design-forward, and trendy properties in all of New York: The William Vale, The Wythe Hotel, The Hoxton, and The Williamsburg Hotel. With meticulously curated style, panoramic city views, and on-site food and drink locals love, these properties seek to channel the neighborhood’s cool factor in hotel form.

So much choice speaks to the fact that more visitors to New York are looking to sleep on the other side of the river, in search of lodging that feels experiential, authentic, and locally-inspired over traditional chain brands.

I recently spent a night at The Williamsburg Hotel, which is only a few years old. Whereas the William Vale is modern and opulent, drawing in a well-heeled set of hipsters who want to see and be seen (read our full review here), the Williamsburg is a more intimate neighbor that feels laid-back and in-the-know, while delivering on an equally high level of intrigue.

The Williamsburg Hotel, like its neighborhood counterparts, isn’t always cheap, especially in summer. But you don’t book here, or anywhere in the area for that matter, for a bargain. Those who book here want rooms dressed in rich velvet and the chance to zip up the elevator to drink craft cocktails on the rooftop, or dip into the coveted pool, come summertime.

But it is possible to snag a good price. Entry-level Queen Rooms start as low as $162 midweek in winter, while a King Terrace adds outdoor space starting at $260. But both rooms can feel small at 220 and 250 square feet, respectively, especially with luggage. If you want to spread out, a Studio Suite starts at $405 per night, with nearly double the room at 400 square feet.

I was originally booked in a King Terrace but was upgraded mid-stay to a Studio Suite, comped for review purposes, and can safely say after comparing both rooms that the suite is worth the price for the added space.

caption When you enter the Williamsburg Hotel, you’ll descend one floor to find a small lobby adjacent to the hotel’s bar and restaurant. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The exterior of The Williamsburg Hotel feels like a nod to the neighborhood’s roots in manufacturing, a towering facade of brick and industry.

But inside, I was enveloped in warmth from soft lighting and splashes of color. The entrance led to a balcony, overlooking a central bar and the hotel’s restaurant, Seven Seeds, which perhaps purposely overshadow the small lobby. The latter is made up of just a minimal desk with a small couch and a few chairs set in a nook off to the side.

Check-in was prompt and easy, despite arriving at 4 p.m. on a Friday. I was originally booked in a King Terrace room and was up to my room in minutes.

caption The slate blue hallways are posh, but room numbers can be difficult to spot. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The hotel’s design is cool, but sometimes to its own detriment. I loved the look of each floor’s slate blue walls, but could not locate room numbers anywhere. I finally found them emblazoned next to each door, painted in the same color as the wall, which blended in like camouflage.

Only later when I was looking for my room (and clearly appeared lost), did a staff member point out the numbers are above, illuminated by small lamps. So, don’t forget to look up.

caption The King Terrace room is sophisticated and seeks to maximize the small space. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I was originally booked in a King Terrace room, which is 250 square feet and the third tier room after the entry-level Queen, and Queen Terrace. The Queen is a scant 220 square feet, which must be downright tiny, because my King Terrace felt small, even with the 30 extra feet and a balcony.

The room design was industrial meets modern with reclaimed wood floors, contemporary lighting, and a super plush bed.

The King Terrace maximized space with hooks and a small desk with a retractable stool. I liked the look of it, but as I settled in to finish work, I noticed noise from the corridor and other rooms. I could hear conversations, as well as the clacking of high heels in an adjacent room. The wood floors are trendy, yes, but not as insulating as traditional carpet.

caption The desk is designed to save space with a stool that can be stored away. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Once my husband arrived and we offloaded our belongings, the room started to feel smaller. It was fine for a short one-night stay, and we only had backpacks, but I imagine it might feel cramped for longer trips, or those traveling with large suitcases.

It’s not a deal breaker, but if you’re staying longer than a few days, and prefer a quiet room, I’d highly recommend an upgrade to a suite.

caption The bathroom in a King Terrace is sleek, but small. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Off to the side was the bathroom with subway tile and a stand-up shower. It was glam, but like the room, small. There was no counter space and not much room for two people to get ready at once, but was well-stocked with luxury Apotheke bath products.

caption Golden hour from the terrace of a King Studio room. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

All King Studios line one side of the building and enjoy some of the best views in the hotel. It’s a huge advantage the room holds over other types, bested only by the premium Skyline Suite, with panoramic, wrap-around views of Manhattan.

caption The Studio Suite is spacious, with a couch and desk, and a full wall of windows. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Shortly after I checked-in, hotel management offered me an upgrade to a Studio Suite (likely as they knew I was on-site to review the hotel, though I did see Trip Advisor reviews where guests were offered unexpected upgrades). I was interested to compare room types and found the elevated offering to be much more comfortable, and quieter. Should I find myself at the Williamsburg again, I would much prefer to book this room.

That’s not to say the King or Queen Terrace rooms aren’t worth considering. If you plan to spend most of your time out of the room or aren’t sensitive to noise, either is a good option that will also save some money. But if you’d prefer more room to share with your partner, family, or friends, the Studio Suite offers a better set-up and value for the money. There’s a couch and seating area, small balcony, and larger closet, all designed in the same rich style as standard rooms and public spaces.

The Studio Suite was quieter with better insulation from hallway noise, and I didn’t hear a peep from any neighbors. There was some street traffic, though I didn’t hear it at night. White noise machines and earplugs are also provided in all rooms, which also helped me sleep well.

caption The bathroom in a Studio Terrace has a deep soaking tub complemented by gem-colored subway tile source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

My favorite part of the Studio Suite was the turquoise-tiled bathroom, with a deep soaking tub placed inside the shower area for a full wet room effect.

Some King rooms do have the same eye-catching turquoise, though my first room did not.

The shower and bath area are separated from the sink by a small glass partition. It’s photogenic, though truthfully, not all that functional. When the shower is in use it floods most of the room and takes a long time to dry out. The toilet, however, is separated by a door.

caption The Studio Suite terrace is large with views of Brooklyn and some glimpses of lower Manhattan. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

My Studio Suite had floor-to-ceiling windows, though my balcony faced towards Brooklyn, rather than Manhattan. If you really want those iconic Manhattan views, consider the King Terrace.

caption Seven Seeds is inspired by the Mediterranean, with inspiration from places like Greece, Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, Spain, France, and Italy. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Williamsburg has become a dining destination in its own right, and the on-site restaurant Seven Seeds is no exception. The restaurant is helmed by lauded chef Melissa O’ Donnell, who presents her take on Mediterranean favorites. I greatly enjoyed a dinner of dips, spreads, breads, and meat. They serve three meals a day and brunch and high tea are favorites among past guests.

The restaurant is adjacent to a central lobby bar, where you can also order food and craft cocktails.

caption The chic Water Tower Bar offers panoramic views, craft cocktails, and DJ-spun tunes all night. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

After dinner, head upstairs to the rooftop Water Tower bar in an actual water tower. Locals line up around the block to come here, but hotel guests have a VIP elevator for priority access. There’s a terrace with incredible views, including the hotel’s pool, which is seasonal.

caption The hotel operates many pop-ups and activities in public spaces. During my visit, it was a boutique fashion line. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

In the lobby and public spaces, I noticed pop-up events ranging from boutique clothing sales, facials and hand massages, and a flower arranging workshop. Activities and programming change daily and weekly and are free to join, so be sure to ask for the current programming when you check-in. If you forget, you’ll find it on the hotel’s website.

Williamsburg is loaded with cool stores, fun bars, and great food. If you’re visiting on a Saturday in summer, the seasonal Smorgasburg is a must-visit outdoor food market.

If you’ve come to shop, try the year-round indoor Artists & Fleas for artisan finds, Rough Trade for records, and Heatonist for a curated selection of hot sauce.

Near the hotel, favorites for food include Cafe Mogador, Egg Shop, Sweet Chick, Cafe Colette, and Sweetwater, all a five-minute walk away.

Manhattan is only one stop away on the L train, or take the ferry to commute on a nice day.

The Williamsburg Hotel is rated 7 out of 83 hotels on Trip Advisor, with 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The hotel has earned rave feedback for the overall atmosphere, design, and Seven Seeds restaurant. Writes one reviewer, “Incredible stay at this incredible hotel from the moment I was greeted at the front door to the amazing upgraded suite they offered … The hotel design is warm yet industrial and has the single best views of Manhattan in the region. This is better than Soho House or any other urban hip destination. Oh and the food is superb. Try the Lebanese inspired menu!”

Negative feedback largely cites noise and small room sizes, both of which I observed in my first room. Writes one review, “This hotel is so noisy! Outside the hotel is noisy, inside the hotel is noisy, the corridors are noisy, you can hear other guests talking and drying their hair … The rooms are very nicely decorated, but very small. Two people with luggage would struggle to get move around comfortably.”

If the latter is of concern, opt for a suite. Space and noise problems were non-existent once I moved to the upgraded room type.

Who stays here: Sophisticated couples, families, and groups in town for weddings or events, as well as locals on staycation.

We like: The eye-catching design found throughout the hotel, from public spaces to guest rooms, and dining venues. Seven Seeds restaurant is well worth a visit, and I plan to go back.

We love (don’t miss this feature): The Studio Suite is spacious enough without feeling outlandish and priced reasonably for a room of its size in New York. The turquoise-tiled bathroom is stunning, bested only by city views observed throughout the hotel.

We think you should know: Entry-level rooms are highly affordable, but you may find yourself wishing you spent a bit more if you’re sensitive to noise from other guests, or tight on space from sharing the room with someone else and a lot of luggage. Also, it’s pet-friendly.

We’d do this differently next time: Visit in summer to see whether the pool is a fun escape or a rowdy scene.

The Williamsburg Hotel is a major player on the Williamsburg hospitality scene with carefully-curated design, trendy ambiance that isn’t over the top or pretentious, and excellent on-site food, drink, and programming.

Rooms are reasonably priced, starting at just $162 in low season, though for an upgraded suite, you should expect to pay at least $400 per night. That’s a big difference, but so are the rooms. While the entry-level Queen, Queen Terrace, and King Terrace rooms are nicely-styled and well-appointed, they may feel small for multiple people and luggage, with potential for noise from other rooms. If neither is a concern, book these rooms to secure the best deal.

If you don’t want to feel cramped or hear your neighbors, however, you’ll find far greater value in the Studio or Skyline Suites which are generously-sized and a worthy retreat from the eclectic energy of Williamsburg buzzing below.