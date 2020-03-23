Women’s coworking startup the Wing is opening its NYC offices for coronavirus relief efforts

caption The Wing CEO and cofounder Audrey Gelman and cofounder Lauren Kassan. source Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider

Audrey Gelman, cofounder and CEO of the Wing, tweeted that her company will donate its New York City coworking space to coronavirus relief efforts.

As of March 23, infections in New York topped 20,000, the most of any state in the nation.

Major companies like Dell and LVMH have donated money and resources to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Buzzy startup the Wing joins other businesses in offering resources to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Audrey Gelman, the Wing’s cofounder and CEO, tweeted that her company will donate its coworking space for government organizations, nonprofits, or healthcare systems to use. The Wing is a women-focused coworking space based in New York City.

The company previously announced it would close its coworking spaces until April 1 to stop the spread of coronavirus. The Wing has 70,000 square feet of space in New York City with operational kitchens and showers, Gelman said in a tweet.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus increased exponentially in the US in late March. As of March 23, infections in New York topped 20,000, the most of any state in the nation.

We have been in touch with the Cuomo + DeBlasio administrations and would like to donate @the_wing’s spaces for relief efforts. If you are a non-profit, medical or gov’t org that could use our spaces, please email us at founders@the-wing.com. — Audrey Gelman (@audreygelman) March 23, 2020

Other businesses have donated their services to help stymie the spread of COVID-19.

Dell Technologies donated $3 million in funds to provide donations to coronavirus-worthy causes worldwide. LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury conglomerate, turned its perfume factories into hand sanitizer manufacturers, and sent millions of face masks to deal with global medical supply shortages.

Liquor manufacturer Pernod Ricard has begun producing hand sanitizer in its US distilleries.

“If it’s space for relief workers, at-risk women, homeless families – anything,” Gelman said on Twitter.

The Wing has come under fire for claims of creating a “toxic workplace” for women of color and non-gender-conforming people, according to The New York Times Magazine. The company was also sued for $12 million in 2017 for gender discrimination due to its policy of banning male members. The company later changed its policy.

We’ve reached out to the Wing for an official statement and will update this story accordingly.