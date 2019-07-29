‘The Wire’ creator David Simon blasts Trump as ‘racist moron’ over tweets attacking Baltimore

caption David Simon, former Baltimore Sun reporter and creator of “The Wire,” slammed President Donald Trump for attacking the city of Baltimore, Maryland. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

David Simon, creator of the iconic Baltimore-set HBO series “The Wire,” ripped into President Donald Trump over his tweets attacking Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore.

Simon described Trump as a “racist moron” and “a permanent stain on our land.”

Simon is a former Baltimore Sun reporter and “The Wire” offered a sometimes harrowing depiction of life in Baltimore, focusing on the war on drugs and how it rippled through the community.

David Simon, the creator of the iconic Baltimore-set HBO series “The Wire,” decried President Donald Trump as a “racist moron” over his attacks on the city of Baltimore.

In a series of tweets over the past few days, Simon described Trump as a “simplistic, racist moron” and “a permanent stain on our land.”

Trump over the weekend tweeted attacks at Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, who represents Maryland’s 7th congressional district, which includes much of Baltimore. The president described Baltimore as “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

Simon didn’t hold back as he responded to Trump’s attacks on Baltimore.

In one tweet, Simon said, “[Trump has] simply used the city and its struggles to chase a Congressman who is black and has criticized him. Trump, a racist deserving of much criticism, can abide neither. He cares nothing about the problems, their complexity, or Baltimore.”

Simon, a former Baltimore Sun reporter, and his creative colleagues presented a sometimes harrowing, sociological analysis of life in Baltimore over the course of five seasons of “The Wire.” The show has been widely praised and was a favorite of former President Barack Obama’s, who interviewed Simon about it while he was still in office to shed light on the war on drugs.

Trump has faced a slew of criticism over his tweets about Baltimore, which were also described as “racist” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Meanwhile, The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board respond to Trump’s attacks in a scathing op-ed that was titled, “Better to have a few rats than to be one.”