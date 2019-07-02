Netflix is adapting hit video game ‘The Witcher’ into a full series, and we just got our first look at the main characters

caption “Justice League” star Henry Cavill will play Geralt of Rivia in “The Witcher.” source “The Witcher”/Netflix

Netflix’s “The Witcher” is an adaptation of the hit video game series of the same name.

The eight-episodes series will star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer.

“The Witcher” will debut on Netflix later this year, though the final release date hasn’t been set.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix has finally offered a proper first look at the stars of “The Witcher,” an upcoming adaptation of the hit video game and book series.

In October, Netflix shared a brief clip of “Justice League” star Henry Cavill as “Witcher” hero Geralt of Rivia, but the new production shots give us a proper look at Geralt and his companions. Cavill is joined by actresses Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra in their first major roles.

“The Witcher” began as a Polish book series in the 1990s. The series follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a traveling monster-hunter with magical powers. It was eventually adapted into a video game series in 2007, which brought the series international attention. “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” won multiple Game of the Year awards in 2015 and the games have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.

Read more: Sony’s ‘Uncharted’ movie starring ‘Spider-Man’ actor Tom Holland will arrive in December 2020. Here are 17 other video games being adapted into movies or TV shows.

Netflix will share more information on “The Witcher” adaptation during a panel at Sand Diego Comic Con on July 19. The eight-episode series is scheduled to debut later this year, but no firm release date has been set.

Here’s what the stars of “The Witcher” look like on set:

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, a traveling monster-slayer with the magical powers of a witcher.

source “The Witcher”/Netflix

Writer Lauren Hissrich describes Geralt as “stoic, circumspect, balanced and fierce” — qualities befitting a medieval hero.

source “The Witcher”/Netflix

Source: Lauren Hissrich/Twitter

Anya Chalotra will play Yennefer, a proud sorceress and one of Geralt’s few allies.

source “The Witcher”/Netflix

Chalotra previously lent her voice to the YouTube original series “Sherwood,” and played a role in Netflix’s “Wanderlust.”

source “The Witcher”/Netflix

Source: IMDB

Ciri is a young girl with a mysterious connection to Geralt, played by Freya Allen.

source “The Witcher”/Netflix

Allen has been in several shorts and an episode of “Into the Badlands,” but “The Witcher” will be her first major role.

source “The Witcher”/Netflix

Source: IMDB

Netflix will reveal more info on “The Witcher” during its panel at San Diego Comic Con on July 19.