Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s next big TV gamble, a new epic fantasy series called ‘The Witcher’

- source
- Netflix
- Netflix just released the first full trailer for “The Witcher,” a new epic fantasy series starring Henry Cavill.
- “The Witcher” is based on a series of books which was already adapted for a best-selling set of video games.
- The story follows a man named Geralt who hunts down monsters and possessed magical powers.
- “The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified,” Netflix’s synopsis reads.
- Many people view this as Netflix’s effort to make a mark on the TV fantasy genre, just as HBO did with “Game of Thrones” over the last eight years.
- The series premieres on December 20. Watch the full trailer below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.