The women only members’ club and digital platform, AllBright enters the Asian market with the launch of AllBright Connect and the AllBright Academy

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 November 2019 – This November, AllBright, the UK-headquartered women only members’ Club and digital network, expands into Asia with a Hong Kong debut, launching their digital platform AllBright Connect and the AllBright Academy.





AllBright Connect is a complimentary women only digital learning and networking platform. where like-minded women can join a global online sisterhood. Through the sisterhood, women can find advice, support and opportunities, helping each other to achieve their ambitions.





Within AllBright Connect, is the AllBright Academy, the digital learning platform launched this year designed at arming women with the tools they need to achieve their career goals. Featuring some of Asia’s leading businesswomen and female entrepreneurs, the AllBright Academy provides immersive learning, helping women to run successful businesses, smash corporate glass ceilings and build beneficial work sisterhoods. The Academy will launch in Hong Kong with a tailored course, For Executives. Further courses For Entrepreneurs and For Freelancers will also be available. To date over 5000 women globally have enrolled on an AllBright Academy course.





“As the AllBright community continues to expand globally we are hugely excited to launch into Hong Kong,” said Debbie Wosskow OBE, AllBright co-founder. “With women accounting for 45% of Hong Kong’s entrepreneurs, compared to the global average of 37%1, AllBright will provide opportunities for women in Hong Kong to benefit from the digital resources and the power of the global sisterhood, helping them to achieve their personal ambitions and career success. Being part of a sisterhood — where women can access authentic advice and support — is at the heart of AllBright Connect.”





Anna Jones, AllBright co-founder, said, “As we continue to grow AllBright and its digital network on the global scale, we have watched with pride how women have empowered each other to strive for more, propelling them forward to achieve their ambition. In the past two years, AllBright has galvanized a strong and dynamic community of like-minded women. Our physical Clubs and digital platform allow women of every age and every stage of their career to come together, get inspired and build this global sisterhood which sets us apart.”





The Club’s current Members include women from all industries and walks of life. Actors Naomie Harris and Olivia Wilde, as well as entrepreneur Martha Lane-Fox and MOBO Awards founder Kanya Kingare are counting as amongst the network’s founding Members. Previous faculty Members have included Sinead Burke, Educator and Advocate, Thomasina Myers, Founder of Wahaca, Cath Kidston, design entrepreneur, amongst many more.





About AllBright:

AllBright was founded in 2017 by Debbie Wosskow OBE and Anna Jones. AllBright opened its first AllBright Club in London in March 2018, swiftly followed due to membership demand by the launch of the second Mayfair Club in 2019. In September 2019 AllBright entered the US market with the launch of its first Club in West Hollywood. All Clubs provide elegant spaces to host the AllBright community of brilliant, like-minded women.

Alongside the physical Clubs, AllBright Connect offers access to a complimentary digital learning academy and networking platform. The AllBright Academy offers tailored digital courses aimed at providing women with the tools they need to achieve their goals and build confidence along the way.





About Debbie Wosskow OBE:

Debbie is co-founder of AllBright. She is a British entrepreneur and former CEO of Love Home Swap, a subscription-based home exchange business. Debbie is a Member of the Mayor of London’s Business Advisory Board and sits on the Board of the Women’s Fiction Prize. In 2016 she was awarded an OBE for her services to business. Debbie won the Evening Standard’s Business Award for ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ in June 2018. She was awarded the Freedom of the City of London in April 2019.





She is recognised as one of the most prominent serial entrepreneurs in the UK, known for successfully launching and scaling businesses in the areas of digital disruption, the sharing economy and female empowerment.





About Anna Jones:

Anna Jones is a British businesswoman and entrepreneur who lives in London, UK. Jones is the Co-Founder of AllBright. Anna served as CEO of Hearst Magazines UK until April 2017 where she transformed the business through a strategic diversification strategy, growing audiences digitally and by expanding into events, licensing and brand services.

Anna joined the Board of the Creative Industries Federation in 2015 and from May 2017 to April 2018 served on the Board of Telecom Italia as a NED and as Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.





