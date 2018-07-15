The World Cup trophy has its own customised and exclusive Louis Vuitton case, and it’s being protected by 2 guards

caption The official FIFA World Cup trophy in its Louis Vuitton box. source YouTube / Louis Vuitton

Either France or Croatia will hold the official FIFA World Cup trophy aloft later today, but before they do so, it will be kept safe in a customised and exclusive Louis Vuitton box.

It will also be guarded by two members of security before it is handed over to the World Cup final winner.

The national soccer teams of France or Croatia will hold the official FIFA World Cup trophy aloft at the end of the tournament’s final later today, Sunday.

But before it is handed over to the winning captain, it will be kept under lock-and-key in a customised and exclusive Louis Vuitton case.

the “travel case” was handmade at the company’s famous Asnières workshop in France, according to Highsnobiety. It is “lightweight but hardwearing,” has a “laser-engraved monogram titanium composition,” and is completed with Louis Vutton’s signature “LV” design.

The World Cup trophy, and its Louis Vuitton case, were inspected when it arrived at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday.

It even has a security detail who guard the trophy before it will be escorted to the pitch in just one hour’s time, when France and Croatia battle it out to hold it aloft.

Gloves were needed to inspect the trophy when it arrived, but it is unlikely the soccer players will be that precautious when they get their hands on it later today.