The world’s first Monopoly-themed attraction is opening in Hong Kong this autumn

Monopoly Dreams, a 4D themed attraction, will be a world’s first. YouTube video screengrab

Monopoly fans are going to love this one.

The legendary board game is being made into a 4D themed attraction at one of Hong Kong’s most popular tourist attractions, local news sites have reported.

Monopoly Dreams will be a world’s first, and is slated for opening in the third quarter of this year.

According to Time Out Hong Kong, the attraction will span 20,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor space at The Peak Galleria, which sits near the summit of the highest hill on Hong Kong island.

It will feature AR, holographic and 4D game technologies so visitors can expect to take part in interactive games and exhibits.

According to the official website, Monopoly Dreams will bring to life classic game elements such as Train Station, Water Supply, Bank, Title Deeds and Chance Card. There will also be a souvenir shop and food counter at the attraction.

Monopoly Dreams will bring to life classic game elements. YouTube video screengrab

A video published on YouTube on Monday (Jan 7) shows what seems to be a promotional video for the new attraction.

Monopoly Dreams is expected to bring in more than 700,000 visitors per year, a report by Asia Times said.

The 84-year-old board game has about 1 billion players worldwide and exists in 47 languages. To date, nearly 300 million sets of the game have been sold.

The Hong Kong edition of Monopoly happens to include The Peak as the most expensive title deed.

