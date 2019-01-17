The world’s first Shariah-compliant browser has been launched in Malaysia – along with chat, filter and sadaqah services

The SalamWeb browser is endorsed by Amanie Shariah Supervisory Board SalamWeb

The world’s first Shariah-certified web browser and digital ecosystem has been launched in Malaysia on Thursday (Jan 17).

A product of SalamWeb Technologies, the browser made for Muslims is available worldwide and part of a range of connected services including SalamNews, SalamChat and SalamSadaqah.

SalamWeb said in a statement that the browser is endorsed by Amanie Shariah Supervisory Board, in conformity with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation’s (MDEC’s) Islamic Digital Economy Mi’yar.

“SalamWeb’s products have been thoughtfully designed to optimise the Islamic way of life,” the statement said, adding that the browser has inbuilt features such as a Qibla compass, prayer timings and a custom news feed aggregated from verified news sources.

A panel discussion held in conjunction of the official launch of SalamWeb Browser in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 17,2019. Handout

A feature called SalamProtect also provides an advanced content filter customised to each user so they can be alerted before coming across “inappropriate content”.

SalamProtect also allows users to assign a SalamTag to a website – appropriate, neutral or inappropriate. Each SalamTag received is reviewed against the company’s internal process and guidelines to ensure fairness, the company said.

The more webpages a user SalamTags, the better SalamWeb’s content aggregator works.

Curated content will also be delivered to users based on these SalamTags.

“By involving the community to tag content they deem appropriate or inappropriate, SalamProtect not only allow users to be in complete control of their online experience but helps build a safer and secure like-minded digital Ummah,” the company said.

The SalamSadaqah incorporates the Islamic practice of Sadaqah (voluntary charity) to the Internet browsing experience. Under this feature, each web search or content report made by users, will be matched to a donation amount made by SalamWeb.

Puan Hajjah Hasni Zarina, managing director of Salam Web Technologies MY said: “Our mission is to give people the power to build a digital Ummah and bring the world closer together. SalamWeb aims to empower the global Muslim and help them lead a digital life which is consistent with their values and beliefs.”