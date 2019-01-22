The world’s oldest and youngest government leaders just met – here’s what Mahathir and Austria’s Sebastian Kurz talked about

Malaysia’s Dr Mahathir Mohamad (right), who is the world’s oldest government leader, has met with Austria’s Sebastian Kurz, who happens to be the world’s youngest. Twitter/ @Chedetofficial

The world’s oldest current government leader has met with the world’s youngest.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad, 93, met with Austria’s Sebastian Kurz, 32, during a visit to the republic’s Federal Chancellery on Monday (Jan 21).

The Malaysian prime minister had arrived in Vienna on Sunday for a three-day visit that will see him attending two anti-graft events, Bernama reported earlier.

During the 40-minute meeting, Mahathir discussed trade and investment with the Federal Chancellor, Bernama reported.

According to the news website, Mahathir welcomed more foreign direct investment from Austria, adding that “Austria is a very good market for Malaysian products”.

“We know that the trade volume is not very big but substantial. So the investment can increase the volume trade between the two countries,” he reportedly said in a press conference after the meeting.

He also called for more Austrians to visit Malaysia.

“(Hopefully) more Austrian tourists come to Malaysia. A lot of Malaysians who love music (have come) here (Austria),” he was quoted as saying.

On the meeting, Kurz said he was grateful for the opportunity.

“As a youngest leader I have much to learn from him,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

Kurz also added that he saw “great potential” to work with Malaysia in the areas of energy and infrastructure.

According to him, Austria currently has 70 companies operating in Malaysia.