The worst movie every ‘Harry Potter’ star has been in

The cast of the “Harry Potter” series has appeared in many other movies outside of the franchise, but some of these films have been ripped apart by critics.

Critics didn’t enjoy “CBGB” (2013), which starred both Rupert Grint and the late Alan Rickman.

Emma Watson starred in the low-rated sci-fi thriller “The Circle” (2017).

Many stars from the beloved “Harry Potter” films have gone on to become household names.

Since the final film was released in 2011, the franchise’s famous cast went on to appear in a variety of projects. However, not all of the cast’s work was as acclaimed as the eight “Harry Potter” movies.

Here are the worst films each of the lead “Harry Potter” cast members have been in, according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

Tom Felton – “Stratton” (2018)

caption Tom Felton in “Stratton.” source SquareOne Entertainment

Critic Score – 0%

Actor Tom Felton became a household name playing the troublesome Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

Since then, he’s continued to work on various projects, but his worst to date is a 2018 British action film called “Stratton,” which is about a British Special Boat Service soldier who is on a mission to track down terrorists.

Critics felt that “Stratton” was a cliche thriller that fell short in terms of plot and action, especially compared to other films of the same genre.

Dame Maggie Smith – “The V.I.P.s” (1963)

caption Dame Maggie Smith as Miss Mead in “The V.I.P.s.” source Warner Bros.

Critic Score – 0%

Dame Maggie Smith had an extensive career before she played Professor McGonagall in the “Harry Potter” films.

Although much of the actress’s work is rated highly, critics were disappointed by the 1963 film “The V.I.P.s.”

The drama, which also starred Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, and Louis Jourdan, tells a fictionalized story of actress Vivien Leigh’s attempts to leave her husband Laurence Olivier.

Although the film won an Academy Award, critics on Rotten Tomatoes did not love it.

One said its poor plot got overshadowed by its all-star cast and another wrote that the film was an “unmitigated failure.”

Ralph Fiennes – “The Avengers” (1998)

caption The film was based on a popular TV series. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Critic Score – 5%

Before getting covered in heavy makeup and prosthetics to play the evil Lord Voldemort in multiple “Harry Potter” movies, actor Ralph Fiennes had been in many films.

His worst, however, is the 1998 action flick “The Avengers,” a spinoff of a British TV series about spies.

Critics called out the film for having a plot and climax that seemed “rushed” and many felt that this spinoff didn’t need to exist in the first place.

Sir Michael Gambon – “Mobsters” (1991)

caption Sir Michael Gambon in “Mobsters.” source MCA Universal Home Video

Critic Score – 6%

Revered actor Sir Michael Gambon played Dumbledore in the majority of the “Harry Potter” films, taking over the iconic role after the late Richard Harris’ death in 2002. Harris had played Dumbledore in the first two films.

And although Gambon has been in a number of hit films, critics have called “Mobsters” (1998) his worst one to date.

In this fictionalized mafia movie, a gang of young criminals tries to take over part of New York from the group of older men who control it.

Overall, critics felt the film was “hollow” and boring because of its plot.

Rupert Grint – “CBGB” (2013)

caption Rupert Grint played a guitarist in the film. source Xlrator Media

Critic Score – 7%

Rupert Grint made a name for himself playing the goofy Ron Weasley in all of the “Harry Potter” films.

After the franchise wrapped, Grint appeared in a variety of projects, from comedies to dramas – but it was his 2013 flick “CBGB” that impressed critics the least.

The biographical drama follows the birth of underground punk rock at CBGB, one of New York City’s iconic music venues. In it, Grint played Cheetah Chrome, guitarist for the band The Dead Boys.

Critics gave the film a number of biting reviews, calling out the film for its bad “cavalcade of rock star impressions,” weak jokes, and lack of an engaging plotline.

Alan Rickman – “CBGB” (2013)

caption Critics enjoyed much of the late Alan Rickman’s work, but didn’t love this film. source Xlrator Media

Critic Score – 7%

The late, great Alan Rickman had entertained audiences for decades before appearing as Professor Snape in the “Harry Potter” films.

Prior to his death in 2016, he racked up a number of acting credits and starred in”CBGB” alongside his former castmate, Grint.

The 2013 film featured Rickman in the role of Hilly Kristal, the owner of the iconic nightclub that became the launchpad for punk-rock legends like Blondie, The Police, and The Ramones.

Although critics enjoyed the film’s soundtrack, most found that the film itself missed the spark that punk-rock music is known for.

Robbie Coltrane – “Revolution” (1985)

caption Robbie Coltrane had a minor role in the film. source Warner Home Video

Critic Score – 10%

Prior to playing Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” films, Robbie Coltrane had decades of acting experience under his belt.

Although much of his work is critically acclaimed, 1985’s “Revolution” stands as his lowest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes.

An infamous box-office bomb for lead actor Al Pacino, “Revolution” is a film about a New York fur trapper who ends up fighting in the Revolutionary War.

Critics called the film an “unintentional parody” and said it was “the worst movie of 1985.”

Emma Watson – “The Circle” (2017)

caption Emma Watson in “The Circle.” source EuropaCorp / STXfilms

Critic Score – 15%

Emma Watson spent 10 years playing the studious Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films.

Afterward, she starred in a number of critically acclaimed projects – but her worst movie to date is the 2017 sci-fi thriller “The Circle.”

Watson starred in the flick as Mae, a woman who receives her dream job at a major tech company only to realize that the company isn’t exactly what it seems.

The film also featured a star-studded cast including big names like Tom Hanks and Patton Oswalt.

Despite liking the actors’ performances, critics said the film’s plot was “mediocre,” “misconstructed,” and that it lacked “anything resembling dramatic tension.”

Daniel Radcliffe – “Playmobil: The Movie” (2019)

caption Some critics thought the film felt like a commercial. source STXfilms

Critic Score – 16%

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the “Harry Potter” films’ titular character, continued to have a successful acting career after starring in the franchise.

He held leads both on Broadway and in films, but one of his lowest-rated projects is the animated fantasy flick “Playmobil: The Movie.”

The animated movie is based on a German building toy called Playmobil and Radcliffe voices the character Rex Dasher, a secret agent.

Critics mostly agreed that “Playmobil: The Movie” seemed like a commercial for toys, not a well-developed film.

Matthew Lewis – “Terminal” (2018)

caption Simon Pegg and Matthew Lewis in “Terminal.” source RLJ Entertainment

Critic Score – 20%

Matthew Lewis made a name for himself playing the lovable Gryffindor Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” films.

And although he hasn’t been in many films since, his worst one to date is “Terminal” (2018).

The neo-noir thriller featured stars like Margot Robbie and Simon Pegg and it follows a group of people whose nights are being destroyed by someone who’s determined to get revenge.

Overall, critics praised the design and visuals in the film, but could not get past the “hollow” and “uninteresting” plot.

Bonnie Wright – “The Sea” (2013)

caption Bonnie Wright had a small role in the film. source Rooks Nest Entertainment

Critic Score – 50%

Actress Bonnie Wright’s role as Ginny Weasley grew over the course of the “Harry Potter” film franchise, making her a fast fan-favorite.

After the series wrapped, Wright appeared in a few films including the poorly reviewed British drama “The Sea” which debuted in 2013.

“The Sea” follows the journey of a man named Max who returns to the seaside resort where he spent his childhood summers. Wright appeared as Rose, the nanny of twins who Max befriended as a kid.

As the 50% score on Rotten Tomatoes implies, critics were split on the film.

One critic said the film “moves gracefully between periods in its protagonist’s life and captures his sense of yearning and loss” whereas another described it as a “dull-as-dishwater melodrama.”

