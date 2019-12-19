The worst movies every ‘Cats’ actor has been in

caption “Cats” is already being ripped apart by critics. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM),RLJ Entertainment/Image Entertainment, Warner Bros.

The cast of the musical “Cats” has starred in quite a few movies that critics hated.

For Judi Dench and Ian McKellen, “Doogal” (2006) is their worst movie.

Rebel Wilson’s worst-reviewed movie is “The Hustle” (2019) which is also considered to be one of the worst comedies of the year.

Many of the actors in “Cats” are newcomers who haven’t starred in any other major films yet.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The “Cats” movie musical features a cast of both new and seasoned actors.

For many cast members, like popular singer Jason Derulo and ballet dancer Francesca Hayward, this is their first-ever major movie. But others have already starred in a number of flicks, including some critical flops.

Here are the worst films each of the “Cats” cast members have been in, according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Notably, for Jennifer Hudson and Taylor Swift, “Cats” is their lowest-rated film at 17% – so we’ve included their second-worst film on this list instead.

Note: Scores were accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Idris Elba – “Prom Night” (2008)

caption Idris Elba plays a detective in “Prom Night.” source Screen Gems

Critic score: 7%

Before Idris Elba was cast as the sneaky Macavity in “Cats,” he starred in many acclaimed movies like “Thor: Ragnarok,” “American Gangster,” and “Zootopia.”

But his most criticized film of all is the slasher movie “Prom Night,” which follows a girl who’s trying to escape her murderous high-school teacher.

In it, Elba plays a detective who imprisoned the teacher years prior.

As critic Tony Horkin of Empire Magazine wrote, the thriller is “corny, monotonous and very far from scary.”

James Corden – “The Emoji Movie” (2017)

caption James Corden voices the hand emoji. source The Emoji Movie/Facebook

Critic score: 7%

Aside from portraying the dapper Bustopher Jones in “Cats,” James Corden is best known for his late-night talk show, “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

He’s also appeared in several popular movies like “Into the Woods” and “Trolls,” but critics say “The Emoji Movie” is his worst one yet.

Corden voices Hi-5, the hand emoji, in the animated film which takes viewers inside their cell phones where emojis thrive.

As Dave Holmes from Esquire magazine wrote, “‘The Emoji Movie’ is cynical, dull, exhausting, soulless, joyless, pointless, and never, ever funny.”

Judi Dench – “Doogal” (2006)

caption Judi Dench narrated the film. source The Weinstein Company

Critic score: 8%

In “Cats,” Academy Award-winning actress Dame Judi Dench can be seen as Old Deuteronomy, a wise elder cat.

Dench’s acting career spans over six decades and includes revered titles like “Pride and Prejudice,” “Shakespeare in Love,” “Golden Eye,” and “Henry V.”

But her worst-rated film yet is “Doogal,” an animated film she narrated that’s about a dog who must save the world from an evil sorcerer.

Critics did not enjoy this family movie and felt it was lazy and “dumbed down” for a young audience.

As critic Scott Brown from Entertainment Weekly wrote, “Where is it written that 4-year-olds don’t deserve a good story, decent characters, and a modicum of coherence?”

Ian McKellen – “Doogal” (2006)

caption Ian McKellen voices a wizard in the film. source The Weinstein Company

Critic score: 8%

Fellow renowned actor Ian McKellen will star in “Cats” as Gus the Theatre Cat, a feline who is known for his acting work.

Although remembered for his impressive roles in “The Lord of the Rings” and “X-Men” movies, McKellen shares his worst-received movie with Dench.

Both esteemed actors provided voiceover work for “Doogal,” and McKellen voices a wizard named Zebedee who helps Doogal battle the evil sorcerer.

But even A-list voices couldn’t save this film from bad reviews. Christy Lemire of the Associated Press called this movie “the laziest, most disheartening kind of animated children’s film.”

Rebel Wilson – “The Hustle” (2019)

caption Rebel Wilson is known for starring in comedies. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Critic score: 14%

Australian actress Rebel Wilson is best known for comedies like “Pitch Perfect” and “Isn’t It Romantic,” and soon she’ll portray the lazy cat called Jennyanydots in “Cats.”

That said, Wilson’s worst-reviewed movie to date is “The Hustle,” where she and Anne Hathaway played con artists out to swindle their biggest hit yet.

Critics felt the jokes in the comedy missed the mark and it overall lacked any sort of charm.

As critic Peter Travers wrote for Rolling Stone, “Even with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson as con artists, the setups are flat, the jokes don’t land and the actors strain for laughs that never come.”

Taylor Swift – “Valentine’s Day” (2010)

caption The film features an ensemble cast of A-listers. source Warner Bros.

Critic score: 18%

Best known for her singing career, Taylor Swift has been in a handful of movies, including “The Lorax” and “The Giver.” In “Cats,” she’ll play Bombalurina, a flirty cat who loves to be the center of attention.

None of Swift’s movie appearances have received top marks from critics, but her worst-reviewed film to date is “Valentine’s Day,” a romantic comedy that follows different couples as they get ready to celebrate February 14.

As critic Tom Long from Detroit News wrote, “‘Valentine’s Day’ is a passing nod to love, like a box of chocolates or flowers that soon wilt. It’s star-studded amiable fluff with no real value, but it’s kind of a tickle if you’re in the mood.”

Jennifer Hudson – “Winnie Mandela” (2013)

caption Some critics thought the film felt like it was made for TV. source RLJ Entertainment/Image Entertainment

Critic score: 19%

Both an Academy Award-winner and Grammy-winner, Jennifer Hudson will lend her voice to Grizabella in “Cats,” where she’ll sing the movie’s popular song, “Memory.”

Although Hudson is best known for competing on “American Idol” and starring in “Dreamgirls,” but she’s received some negative criticism for her other works, including “Winnie Mandela.”

Hudson has the titular role in the film, which received mixed reviews from critics.

As critic Michael O’Sullivan from Washington Post wrote, “Despite the marquee names and their obvious talent, the film feels like a made-for-TV movie.”

Read More: