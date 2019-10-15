15 of the worst movies from the 2000s, according to audiences

caption Films like “Catwoman” and “Disaster Movie” have been ripped apart by audiences. source Warner Bros. Pictures/Lionsgate/IMDb

Some films that were released in the 2000s have been seriously panned by audiences.

Poorly rated movies from the 2000s include everything from the horror movie “House of the Dead” (2003) to the animated feature “Doogal” (2006).

Viewers roasted “Gigli” (2003), which stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, for having bad dialogue and weak performances.

The 2000s were a great time in film history, yielding critical hits like “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004) and “Spirited Away” (2001).

However, the decade also spurred box-office bombs and poorly rated flicks that have been long-forgotten or remembered in a not-so-great way.

Here are some of the worst movies of the 2000s, according to audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

As a note, the scores listed throughout the piece were accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Some viewers felt “Disaster Movie” (2008) was disastrously unfunny.

caption “Disaster Movie” is a parody film. source Lionsgate/IMDb

Audience Score: 21%

Critic Score: 1%

As a follow-up to their comedies “Date Movie” and “Meet the Spartans,” Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg directed the spoof film “Disaster Movie.”

The film embodies countless parodies of disaster flicks while lampooning everything from “High School Musical” to “Cloverfield.”

The movie also featured cameos from celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Carmen Electra.

That said, many viewers called the film messy and humorless.

“I won’t even dignify this movie with a plot synopsis,” wrote one audience member. “To do so would acknowledge there was at any point a script.”

Viewers thought that “Doogal” (2006) was an overstuffed kid’s film.

caption The animated film is about a group of misfits. source The Weinstein Company

Audience Score: 21%

Critic Score: 8%

“Doogal” is an animated movie that centers around four misfits as they thwart an evil sorcerer’s plan to freeze the earth.

The film was voiced by a cast of talented actors that included Tom Baker, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, and Whoopi Goldberg.

As one Rotten Tomatoes user wrote, “‘Doogal’ has good, kid-friendly intentions, but it’s an utterly charmless animated wreck with a pop culture obsessed sense of humor that gets old by the third or fourth reference.”

“I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer” (2006) was ripped apart for being unoriginal.

caption The film is the third in a series. source Destination Films

Audience Score: 21%

Critic Score: 0%

The third installment in the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” franchise, “I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer” starred Brooke Nevin, David Paetkau, Torrey DeVitto, and Seth Packard as a group of teenagers who inadvertently cause the death of a mutual friend.

A year later, the group grows terrified as they receive foreboding messages from someone who threatens to reveal their secret.

Viewers and film critics seem to agree that the film’s failings lie in its dull plotting and lack of creativity.

As one reviewer wrote, “This one is so poorly directed and uninspired it makes ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ look like an Orson Welles masterpiece.”

Filmgoers called “Breaking Point” (2009) a convoluted drama.

caption The film is meant to be a crime drama. source Evolving Productions

Audience Score: 20%

Critic Score: 0%

In “Breaking Point,” Tom Berenger stars as Steven Luisi, a washed-up criminal-defense attorney who comes upon a complicated murder case that involves gang violence, corrupt cops, and Steven’s own history with drug abuse.

Busta Rhymes and Kirk Jones also co-starred in the drama, but the film’s star power couldn’t save it from being ripped apart.

As one audience member wrote, “A good performance from Tom Berenger can’t quite save ‘Breaking Point’ from attempting to do too much and only succeeding at about half of what it tries.”

Audience members found “Miss Conception” (2008) to be forgettable.

caption Some reviewers felt the film was just absurd. source Blue Angel Film

Audience Score: 19%

Critic Score: 8%

Realizing that she’s running out of time to conceive a child, Georgina (Heather Graham) recruits the help of her friends to find a suitable man to be the father of her future kid.

The British comedy also featured Mia Kirshner and Tom Ellis.

Viewers largely found the film to be absurd and forgettable, with one user writing, “Very predictable, I like Heather Graham and Mia Kirshner but the movie was definitely a bit flat.”

Comic-book fans thought that “Catwoman” (2004) was overly cheesy.

caption Halle Berry has even said she didn’t love how “Catwoman” turned out. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Audience Score: 18%

Critic Score: 9%

In 2004, Halle Berry starred as the titular hero in “Catwoman,” an action film that detailed the origin of the popular DC Comics character.

The superhero movie also starred Sharon Stone and Benjamin Bratt in supporting roles. That said, reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes panned the film, calling it “corny” and “a waste of time.”

As one Rotten Tomatoes user wrote, “‘Catwoman’ turns one of DC’s potential stars into a cringe-worthy, amateurishly written, poorly edited and terribly CGI’d mess.”

Horror fans questioned why “The Fog” (2005) was even made.

caption Selma Blair in “The Fog.” source Revolution Studios

Audience Score: 19%

Critic Score: 4%

A remake of the 1980 John Carpenter film “The Fog,” the 2005 version starred Tom Welling, Selma Blair, and Maggie Grace.

The movie centers around a small town overcome by a mysterious fog that leaves death in its wake.

Reviewers who watched the movie found it to be unnecessary and tedious. “‘The Fog’ remake totally ruined a piece of classic horror cinema,” wrote one Rotten Tomatoes user. “This remake is awful, nothing good going for it, and a waste of celluloid. For fans of the original, this film is a travesty.”

“The Haunting of Molly Hartley” (2008) was called “boring” by audiences.

caption The film stars a few familiar faces. source Twentieth Century Fox

Audience Score: 18%

Critic Score: 3%

In “The Haunting of Molly Hartley,” Molly (Haley Bennett) gets a new start at a different school after leaving her abusive mother behind. As she grows closer to a new classmate (Chace Crawford), she learns a disturbing secret about her past.

Many users wrote that they consider the film to be confusing and poorly conceived.

“Without a doubt, one of the worst horror movies I’ve ever seen,” wrote one reviewer. “Poorly written, poorly acted, boring, and downright offensive.”

“Feardotcom” (2002) was panned for its weak plot and bad acting.

caption The film starts with a detective and a mysterious murder case. source Warner Bros.

Audience Score: 18%

Critic Score: 3%

In the horror movie “Feardotcom,” a detective stumbles upon a murder case where four victims were all found dead after logging on to the same website. The film starred Stephen Dorff and Natascha McElhone in the leading roles.

Users on the site called the movie poorly acted and filled with schlock.

As one Rotten Tomatoes user wrote, “‘Feardotcom’ completely destroys all the potential of its intriguing premise with slack placing [and] plotting, seizure-inducing visuals and desperate pitiful scare attempts.”

Some viewers said National Lampoon’s “Pledge This!” (2006) was so bad it was difficult to watch.

caption Paris Hilton starred in the film. source Pledge This Holdings

Audience Score: 18%

Critic Score: 0%

The comedy “Pledge This!” stars Paris Hilton as a sorority leader who takes on a group of social outcasts to be her new pledges.

The film, which also featured Carmen Electra, Paula Garces, and Simon Rex, ended up being a direct-to-video release.

Viewers and critics alike criticized the movie for being nonsensical and nearly unwatchable. “This is a movie?” One Rotten Tomatoes user wrote. “I love Paris Hilton but this is garbage.”

Sci-fi fans dragged “Rollerball” (2002) for being dull and sloppy.

caption LL Cool J appears in the film. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Audience Score: 14%

Critic Score: 3%

A remake of the 1975 film of the same name, the 2002 version of “Rollerball” focuses on Jonathan Cross (Chris Klein) and his crew of rollerball teammates as they compete in the increasingly violent sport.

The film also starred LL Cool J, Rebecca Romijn, and Naveen Andrews.

Many of those who watched the remake called it a “violent wreck” that does a disservice to the original film.

“Within the first few minutes of this film you can easily see the direction it’s taking and that it’s gonna be bad,” wrote one reviewer. “A vile modern remake that deservedly flopped bigtime.”

Viewers roasted “Gigli” (2003) for having bad dialogue and weak performances.

caption Some reviewers felt the two leads had no chemistry. source Columbia Pictures

Audience Score: 13%

Critic Score: 6%

In “Gigli,” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck starred as a gangster and a hitman who are both hired by their boss to ensure a liability is taken care of.

Justin Bartha, Christopher Walken, and Al Pacino also starred in the action comedy-drama.

Film critics and audience members both found the film hard to watch due to its “incoherent” script and the lack of chemistry between Affleck and Lopez.

One Rotten Tomatoes user wrote: “[‘Gigli’] is interminable, structurally messy and the dialogue can be hideous sometimes, with the biggest problem being Lopez’s complete lack of charisma and nonexistent chemistry with Affleck.”

“Super Capers” (2009) was given bad reviews for its humorless script.

caption Critics really didn’t like this one. source RG Entertainment

Audience Score: 13%

Critic Score: 0%

“Super Capers” is an action-adventure comedy about wannabe superheroes who go on a mission to stop an evil villain by traveling through time.

The movie starred Christine Lakin, Justin Whalin, and Michael Rooker as the bumbling heroes.

Filmgoers faulted the film for feeling outdated and failing to be as funny as it marketed itself to be.

“I thought this film would at least be a little funny but it was not,” one reviewer wrote. “The story was flat and the plot was very slow. The acting was simply bad … I would not recommend this film to anyone.”

“Scar” (2007) was called bland “torture porn.”

caption Some reviewers felt the film had just too much gore for its own good. source Norman Twain Productions

Audience Score: 11%

Critic Score: 0%

In the psychological-horror film “Scar,” Joan (Angela Bettis) returns home to her small town years after she survived a killing spree that shook the town at its core. Finally ready to move on, Joan soon realizes that the past isn’t dead when a new string of murders occur.

The low rating comes rife with comments on the film’s “torture porn” imagery and unimpressive acting.

“Seemed like a cool slasher throwback,” one audience member wrote. “Turned out to be an example of poor storytelling, terrible acting, and a predictable pace.”

Viewers called “House of the Dead” (2003) horrifyingly bad.

caption This film is based on an arcade game. source Boll Kino Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG,

Audience Score: 10%

Critic Score: 3%

An adaptation of a zombie arcade game, “The House of the Dead” follows a group of friends as they go to a remote island for a rave. Arriving late, the group finds that the partygoers have been massacred by the living dead.

The film starred Ona Grauer, Ellie Cornell, and Jonathan Cherry.

Reviewers criticized the film for its poor special effects, lack of direction, and derivative plotline.

“‘House of the Dead’ takes everything you know about zombie flicks and completely ruins it,” wrote one Rotten Tomatoes user. “Having absolutely terrible actors and a script as bad as they come, this film fails to impress even in its action scenes.”

