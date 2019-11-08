The worst movies every actor from ‘High School Musical’ has been in

caption The stars of “High School Musical” have been in a few critical flops. source Punch Media/New Line Cinema/Universal Studios

The cast of “High School Musical” has appeared in many movies outside of the Disney Channel franchise, but not all of their work has been well-received by critics.

“High School Musical” star Ashley Tisdale’s worst film is “Amateur Night” (2016), which earned 0% from critics.

Zac Efron’s 2011 film “New Year’s Eve” and Vanessa Hudgen’s 2004 sci-fi film “Thunderbirds” didn’t impress critics either.

Perhaps one of Disney Channel’s most iconic original movies, “High School Musical” (2006) spawned a franchise that continues to be popular today.

Although the stars from “HSM” have appeared in dozens of other films, not all of them have been as well-received as the Disney flick.

Here are some of the worst movies the “High School Musical” cast has been in.

Keep in mind that this list was accurate at the time of publication but is subject to change.

Ashley Tisdale – “Amateur Night” (2016)

caption The movie has been ripped apart by audiences and critics. source Punch Media

Critic Score – 0%

As Sharpay Evans in “High School Musical,” Ashley Tisdale solidified herself as an early-aughts icon for young fans.

She had worked in the industry for years prior to her role in the Disney Channel film she has also appeared in films like “Scary Movie 5” (2013) and “Playing It Cool” (2014), but her 2016 comedy “Amateur Night” is her worst movie to date, according to critics.

The comedy film starred Tisdale alongside Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, Janet Montgomery, and Bria Murphy.

Earning a bleak 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film focuses on an architecture student who mistakenly ends up with a job as a chauffeur for sex workers.

Zac Efron – “New Year’s Eve” (2011)

caption He played a love interest in this movie. source New Line Cinema

Critic Score – 7%

Zac Efron stole the hearts of teenagers everywhere as basketball-player-turned-musical-star Troy Bolton.

He went on to star in a variety of successful films, but critics didn’t really like his 2011 movie “New Year’s Eve.”

The segmented film follows a collection of strangers in New York City as they navigate their lives on New Year’s Eve.

Efron starred in the film as a delivery man who helps a woman (Michelle Pfeiffer) complete her New Year’s resolutions before midnight.

Despite having a star-studded cast, the film was dubbed “shallow, sappy, and dull” by critics.

Olesya Rulin – “Apart” (2012)

caption Critics were pretty confused about the film’s plot. source SystemX Media

Critic Score – 11%

In the “HSM” films, Olesya Rulin played Kelsi Nielsen, a shy musical composer.

Outside of the Disney Channel franchise, Rulin has starred on many television shows such as Freeform’s “Greek,” PlayStation Network’s “Powers,” and CBS’s “SEAL Team.”

She’s also been in a few films, with the lowest-rated being 2012’s “Apart.” The movie is a love story about two people who have a rare psychological condition.

Critics said that the film’s plot was just too hard to understand.

Lucas Grabeel – “College Road Trip” (2008)

caption He appeared in the film alongside other Disney stars. source Buena Vista

Critic Score – 12%

After starring as the fashionable and talented Ryan Evans in the “High School Musical” franchise, Lucas Grabeel has been in many films and has done voice work for shows like Disney’s “Sheriff Callie’s Wild West” and Fox’s “Family Guy.”

In terms of movies, 2008’s “College Road Trip” is Grabeel’s lowest-rated project so far.

The film starred Martin Lawrence and Raven Symone as father and daughter on a hijinks-filled road trip. Grabeel played Scooter, a character who appeared only at the end of the movie.

Corbin Bleu – “Catch That Kid” (2004)

caption Corbin Bleu in “Catch That Kid.” source 20th Century Fox

Critic Score – 13%

Corbin Bleu played Troy Bolton’s best friend and basketball teammate Chad Danforth in the “High School Musical” films.

After his time in the movie, Bleu continued to work primarily on television shows like Disney’s “Hannah Montana” and Discovery Kids’ “Flight 29 Down.”

Bleu has also appeared in some movies, but critics felt one of his worst ones was pre-“HSM.”

The 2004 film “Catch That Kid” featured Bleu alongside a young Kristen Stewart – both of them played kids who create a plan to rob a bank to help pay for a parent’s medical bills.

Critics called the pre-teen heist film “unimaginative” and “ridiculous,” which explains why it has a 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Monique Coleman – “Free the Nipple” (2014)

caption Many critics felt the movement was far more powerful than the film. source IFC Films

Critic Score – 18%

Following her role as Gabriella’s friend, Taylor McKessie, Monique Coleman continued to appear on popular series like Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and Fox’s “Bones”

She has also been in a few movies, and critics feel her worst is 2014’s “Free The Nipple,” which featured her as Roz, an activist who bands together with other women to fight for their right to go topless.

Although the #FreeTheNipple movement made headlines in its effort to draw attention to gender inequality, critics felt the film of the same name was “painful to watch” and “shallow.”

Vanessa Hudgens – “Thunderbirds” (2004)

caption The movie was filmed prior to “HSM.” source Universal Studios

Critic Score – 19%

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her singing and dancing skills as Gabriella Montez/

After the Disney Channel film aired, she starred in various movies like “Beastly” (2011), Spring Breakers (2012), and “Machete Kills” (2013).

That said, Hudgens’ lowest-rated film to date was released from a few years before “High School Musical’ aired.

In 2004, she starred as Tintin in the British-American sci-fi film “Thunderbirds” that was based on a TV series from the 1960s.

Chris Warren – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” (2009)

caption Chris Warren isn’t in the movie very much. source Fox 2000 Pictures

Critic Score – 20%

Chris Warren played baker and basketball player Zeke Baylor in the “High School Musical” franchise before starring on television shows like Freeform’s “The Fosters” and ABC’s “Grand Hotel.”

He also worked on a few films, including 2009’s “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.”

The CGI/live-action film turned out to be Warren’s least successful film in the eyes of critics, earning only a 20% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Alyson Reed – “Skin Deep” (1989)

caption Alyson Reed has been acting for years. source Warner Bros.

Critic Score – 33%

Alyson Reed had been working as an actress for decades prior to appearing as the teens’ kooky drama teacher Ms. Darbus.

Although she’s been in dozens of popular TV shows and movies, the 1989 comedy film “Skin Deep” left critics disappointed.

The low-rated film starred Reed opposite John Ritter in a story about a man trying to win his wife back after she ends things due to his bad behavior.

