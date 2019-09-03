The worst movie every ‘Friends’ actor has been in

caption The cast of “Friends” has appeared in some flops. source Revolution Studios/Universal Pictures

Most of the main actors from the highly regarded television series “Friends” have appeared in multiple films – but not all of their movies have been well-received.

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani on “Friends,” starred in the 1996 comedy “Ed” that has a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, appeared in “‘Til There Was You” (1997), which was panned by critics.

These are the worst movies each of the main “Friends” cast members have been in, according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Friends” (1994 – 2004) is often regarded as one of the most iconic sitcoms in television history.

The show’s cast has done pretty well for themselves since the series ended over a decade ago, but not everything they’ve appeared in has turned to gold.

Here are the worst movies that the cast of “Friends” has appeared in, based on critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Keep in mind that this list was accurate at the time of publication but is subject to change.

Matt LeBlanc – “Ed” (1996)

caption The film aired after “Friends” did. source Universal Pictures

Critic Score: 0%

Two years after he first appeared as Joey Tribbiani on “Friends,” Matt LeBlanc starred in a comedy with a baseball-playing ape.

“Ed” was directed by Bill Couturié and co-starred Jayne Brook, Bill Cobbs, and Jack Warden.

In the film, LeBlanc plays a character named Jack Cooper, aka Deuce, who a star pitcher and new member of a minor-league team. His teammate and roommate is Ed, an animatronic chimp.

“Anything is funnier than Ed,” wrote Lisa Schwarzbaum, a critic who gave the film a D- a review for Entertainment Weekly. “Why Bill Couturie, who produced the affecting AIDS-quilt docu Common Threads, took on this howler is as mysterious as the theory of evolution. Why LeBlanc gave up hiatus for the role is as mysterious as Hollywood.”

Courtney Cox – “Zoom” (2006)

caption The film was about superheroes. source Revolution Studios

Critic score: 3%

Not to be confused with the great American children’s television program of the same name, “Zoom” is an action-comedy about a group of kids who are training to become superheroes.

Directed by Peter Hewitt, the film stars Tim Allen as Captain Zoom and Courtney Cox (who played Monica Geller on “Friends”) as a clumsy psychologist with super-breath named Marsha Holloway.

In a review for The Guardian, Rob Mackie suggested that having his wisdom teeth removed without anesthetic would be a more enjoyable experience than watching this film.

“The title describes the sound that you should make in your car, or on foot, or on mule, heading away from any cinema showing this film,” he wrote.

Matthew Perry – “The Whole Ten Yards” (2003)

caption Perry’s lowest-rated film came before the end of “Friends.” source Warner Bros.

Critic Score: 4%

As Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry was a fast audience favorite … but his acting career hasn’t been all smooth-sailing. Perry’s worst film according to critics didn’t stain his resume until 2003, a year before the final episode of “Friends” aired.

“The Whole Ten Yards” is a sequel directed by Howard Deutch that stars Perry and Bruce Willis as a dentist and his former hitman neighbor, respectively.

“They may have gone an extra yard in the title, but this follow-up to 2000’s The Whole Nine… sees cast and director take several steps backwards,” wrote William Thomas in a review for Empire. “The script is so bland it barely musters a whole ten laughs.”

Jennifer Aniston – “‘Til There Was You” (1997)

caption She wasn’t the lead in the movie. source Paramount Pictures

Critic Score: 5%

Jennifer Aniston, who starred on “Friends” as Rachel Green, was not the lead in the movie that’s now considered to be the worst in her filmography.

“‘Til There Was You” is a 1997 rom-com that critics found “utterly bereft of romance or humor.” Written by Winnie Holzman and directed by Scott Winant, the film stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Dylan McDermott. Aniston plays a character named Debbie who is a doctor and friends with Tripplehorn’s character, Gwen.

In a review for the Chicago Tribune, John Petrakis wrote that Aniston’s main scenes “clearly ended up on the cutting-room floor. She appears so infrequently, it would have been better if the filmmakers had cut her out completely, thereby shortening the film to a more manageable length.”

Paul Rudd – “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers” (1995)

caption The film is a sequel. source Miramax

Critic Score: 6%

His eternally youthful face may not show it, but Paul Rudd (who played Phoebe’s husband Mike) has accumulated over 100 IMDb acting credits over the course of 27 years. The least well-received of the bunch was the sixth installment in a horror franchise, so no one really expected Oscar nominations to come out of it.

In “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers,” Rudd played a character named Tommy Doyle, acting alongside Donald Pleasence in his final on-screen appearance as Dr. Loomis.

Derek Adams of Time Out called the film “slicker than crude oil and just as unattractive.” Mick LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle echoed the sentiment, calling the sixth “Halloween” movie “bland and deadening.”

Lisa Kudrow – “Marci X” (2003)

caption The film was absolutely panned by critics. source Paramount Pictures

Critic Score: 8%Lisa Kudrow (who was Phoebe Buffay on “Friends”) stars in “Marci X” as the socialite daughter of a record-label owner who has to get a rapper named Dr. S (Damon Wayans) to change his persona.

If that sounds like a funny premise to you, then you are perhaps not one of the many critics who harshly reviewed the film in 2003.

“This is a messy disaster at which you can only scratch your head and mutter, ‘What were they thinking?’,” wrote Leah Rozen in a review for People, adding that “the result is a misfire of a satire unlikely to show up on the résumés of anyone involved.”

David Schwimmer – “Since You’ve Been Gone” (1998)

caption David Schwimmer also directed the movie. source American Broadcasting Company

Critic Score: 23%

A few years into “Friends,” David Schwimmer (who played Ross Geller) directed and starred in a made-for-TV rom-com alongside Teri Hatcher and Lara Flynn Boyle. It’s about former classmates reuniting at a high-school reunion.

In a review for AV Club, Nathan Rubin called “Since You’ve Been Gone” a “tame, forgettable comedy.” Rubin added that the film was “inoffensive but uninspired. If nothing else, its atrophied, lifeless tone could be a step toward driving a well-deserved stake through the heart of the nascent but already tedious ’80s-nostalgia genre.”

There are not a lot of reviews readily available on the internet so there is no critical consensus of the rom-com, but for what it’s worth, audiences also left poor reviews for the film on Rotten Tomatoes.

Maggie Wheeler – “The Parent Trap” (1998)

caption Maggie Wheeler (far right) has mostly stuck to TV work, so her worst movie is also her best one. source Walt Disney Pictures

Critic Score: 86%

Having acted almost exclusively on television for over 35 years, Maggie Wheeler (who played Chandler’s iconic on-and-off girlfriend Janice) has managed to pull off a rare trick where her lowest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes is also her highest-rated one.

The 1998 remake of “The Parent Trap” was made by writer-director Nancy Meyers and stars Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson, and Elaine Hendrix. Wheeler plays Marva Kulp Jr., one of the camp counselors who walks into Hallie’s trap.

Although most critics felt the film worked, Lisa Alspector of the Chicago Reader called it “mostly boring with its cumbersome exposition and close-ups of trivial objects scattered throughout lackluster montage sequences.”

Compared to the other films on this list, “The Parent Trap” is miles ahead with a score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

