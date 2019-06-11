Take a look inside the pair of twisting glass towers in NYC that’s drawing attention from international billionaire buyers, from Jeff Bezos to New Zealand’s richest person

caption The richest man in New Zealand just spent $34 million on a penthouse at The XI. source Dbox for HFZ Capital Group

A set of luxury twisting towers in New York City is drawing the attention of billionaire buyers, including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and New Zealand’s richest man.

The XI – “The Eleventh” – is a double-tower development that spans an entire city block in Chelsea, on Manhattan’s west side. It will include 236 luxury residences and the first US location of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas.

Jeff Bezos reportedly considered a penthouse in the XI before dropping about $80 million on a spread near Madison Square Park, The Wall Street Journal reported.

And New Zealand’s richest person, Graeme Hart, just paid $34 million for one of the XI’s five-bedroom penthouses, according to Mansion Global.

The development, which was designed by Bjarke Ingels, is expected to be ready for occupancy in 2020. The remaining condos for sale range from $2.5 million to $14.5 million.

Residents of the XI will have access to an 18,000-square-foot amenities club, including a 75-foot sunlit swimming pool with a hot tub and poolside cabanas, as well as the 45,000 square feet of wellness amenities at Six Senses.

Take a look at the luxury development.

The development takes up an entire city block between 10th and 11th avenues in Chelsea on Manhattan’s west side.

Residents of the XI will have access to the array of amenities at Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, which is opening its first location in the US in the XI’s East Tower.

The development, which is expected to be ready for occupancy in 2020, has already attracted the attention of international billionaire buyers.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reportedly looked at one of the XI’s penthouses before dropping about $80 million on a spread near Madison Square Park instead.

And New Zealand’s richest man, billionaire Graeme Hart, just spent $34 million on one of the XI’s five-bedroom penthouses.

No. I, the West Tower, which stands at 400 feet tall, will include 149 condominium residences. The 87 residences in the 300-foot tall East Tower, No. X, start at 100 feet above Six Senses New York.

Owners at the XI also get access to Six Senses’ club and spa, preferred reservations at the hotel’s two restaurants, and services such as valet parking, room service, housekeeping, and laundry service.

The remaining condos in the development range from $2.5 million to $14.5 million.

