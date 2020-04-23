A college student is transforming pop songs by singers like Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift into musicals on TikTok

caption Paul Escorrido transforms pop songs into musicals on TikTok. source Paul Escorrido/TikTok

Paul Escorrido transforms famous pop songs into mini-musicals on TikTok.

Escorrido has used the discographies of pop stars like Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Adele for his videos, telling stories with their songs.

His video that uses Taylor Swift songs had over 500,000 views at the time of writing, and it has been shared widely online, with Broadway star Jim Hogan commenting on the post.

“I fell head over heels for theater and the family that comes with it,” Escorrido told Insider of his love of musicals.

Paul Escorrido came to his love of musical theater relatively late in his life.

“Growing up, I always loved anything that had characters spontaneously break into song and dance, but I never really considered myself a fully-fledged theater kid,” Escorrido, 20, told Insider, listing films like “Hairspray” and “High School Musical” as some of his favorites.

But when the Australia-based student started college in 2018, he tried out for his first musical, and he enrolled in some theater classes.

“I fell head over heels for theater and the family that comes with it,” he said.

“It’s been two years, and I’m still playing catch-up on all the soundtracks I’ve missed and Broadway staples and terminology I need to study,” Escorrido added. “Luckily, I’ve got the help of friends who’ve given me a long list of recommendations.”

Escorrido recently took his love of musicals to TikTok

Nearly all of Escorrido’s TikToks reference musical theater in some capacity, but his series of videos that combine pop music and the structure of musicals are his most elaborate productions.

In the videos, he takes songs by singers like Billie Eilish and sings them so they sound like a musical rather than a pop song, telling a story through the lyrics.

For instance, in the Billie Eilish video, Escorrido starts by singing "Ocean Eyes," and then transitions into "idontwannabeyouanymore," seeming to tell a story of longing for love.

Escorrido told Insider the idea for the videos came to him through a combination of experiences with his friends and TikToks he saw from another creator.

"Something my friends and I always do when we're hanging out and playing music is over-dramatizing pop songs," Escorrido said. "Basically, we just over-enunciate every word, act out the lyrics, and put vibrato on overdrive."

"One day I was scrolling through TikTok and I saw this girl's video where she sang a Billie Eilish song in a musical theater style, and I thought it was just the funniest thing," he added.

The video inspired him to make mini-musicals - which he calls "musicales" in reference to "the icon, legend, and triple threat Ms. Darbus" from "High School Musical" - using pop singers' discographies.

Escorrido said he can usually make a musical pop mashup in an afternoon

"Depending on the artist I'm planning to cover, the amount of time it takes to arrange the mashup varies," he said.

"If I'm familiar with the artist's discography, I'm usually able to identify similar chord progressions, melody lines in different songs, and the mashup kinda just makes itself," Escorrido explained.

"But with someone like Harry Styles who I was unfamiliar with (save for a few songs), it was definitely a bit harder."

"But recording is definitely the hardest - learning the lyrics, figuring out the 'acting' beats, making sure the lyrics fit the rhythm," he added. "Also, a lot of the time the songs are out of my range, so I have to find ways to adapt or just face it head-on."

Escorrido said he can usually get a good video in three takes, but it varies from video to video. "I've definitely spent a whole afternoon of recording only to scrap every take and start fresh the next day," he said.

The first 'musicale' Escorrido made used Taylor Swift songs, and it has over 500,000 views

The Taylor Swift clip has an upbeat tone, with Escorrido creating a heart-wrenching story of love in under a minute with clips from some of her most famous songs, including "Delicate," "Blank Space," and "Love Story."

The video didn't get much traction when Escorrido first posted it in February 2020.

"I even contemplated taking the video down because I'm insecure like that, but I left it up," he said of the video.

But it started getting more views a few days after he posted it, and soon it was being shared all over the internet.

"My friend called me saying someone had reposted my video on Twitter. It was surreal seeing my face on someone else's page," he said. "A few weeks later, another video of mine was reposted on a Broadway fan group on Facebook, and I'm still pinching myself."

Escorrido also told Insider that the feedback he's received on TikTok has been entirely positive.

"I don't think I've received a negative comment which completely astounds me," he said. "Everyone's been incredibly supportive, and I cannot be any more grateful."

"I've had comments from YouTubers that I watch like Amy Lovatt, musical theater stars like Jim Hogan (whose TikTok is god-sent), and even Kira Kosarin started following me, which is crazy," he added.

Escorrido told Insider he plans on making more 'musicales' and continuing his relationship with musical theater

"In an ideal world, I'd love to be on Broadway or performing in shows around the world," he said of his dream musical theater job.

"I think there's a lot of room for more Asian representation on the stage outside of 'Miss Saigon' - although that musical is iconic - and I'd love to be a part of that in any capacity."

Escorrido also listed "Mean Girls," "Waitress," and "Hadestown" as productions he'd love to be part of.

He said a big reason he loves musical theater so much is because of the community it's given him. "

"Because the rehearsal and performance period are finite, you really grow to appreciate every member of the cast, crew, and production team, and you learn to cherish every single moment of the process," he said of being part of a musical.

"Combine that with a group of like-minded, awesome, unrelentingly supportive, and incredibly talented people, and there is so much to love. The environment is also incredibly uplifting and light-hearted, but when we really get into it, it's amazing to see everyone working their butts off."

"I've met some of my very best friends from theater," he added.

Escorrido said his followers will see more "musicales" from him soon.

"Once the trimester is finished and I have more time, I think people can expect more 'musicales' from me," he told Insider.

You can follow Escorrido on TikTok here.