THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’

In 2002, the romantic comedy “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” (“MBFGW”) first premiered. The film about a Greek–American woman’s quest for her family to approve of her non-Greek fiancé was even followed by a short-lived TV series, “My Big Fat Greek Life” and a big-screen sequel, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.”

Here’s what the cast has been up to since the movie premiered nearly 17 years ago.

Nia Vardalos played Toula Portokalos, the leading lady of the film.

Nia Vardalos gained fame after her performance as the lead character, Toula Portokalos. Vardalos also wrote the script for the film.

Her participation in the film earned her an Academy-Award nomination for best writing, a Golden-Globe nomination for best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy, and a Screen Actors Guild-Award nomination for outstanding performance by the cast of a theatrical motion picture. After the movie, Vardalos went on to participate in the short-lived TV series “My Big Fat Greek Life” and the film’s sequel “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.”

Vardalos has also been involved in movies such as “Connie and Carla,” “I Hate Valentine’s Day” (which she wrote, co-directed, and starred in alongside her “MBFGW” co-star John Corbett), and “For A Good Time Call…” She has also appeared in several hit shows including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Cougar Town,” “Jane The Virgin,” and “Graves.” She recently appeared in an episode of the CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

John Corbett played Ian Miller, Toula’s non-Greek love interest.

John Corbett took a break from being Carrie Bradshaw’s boyfriend Aiden on “Sex and the City” to take up his role as Toula’s loveable and notably non-Greek love interest, Ian Miller.

After “MBFGW,” Corbett reprised his role on “Sex and the City.” Although he was missing from the franchise’s TV spin–off (he was replaced by Steven Eckholdt), Corbett reprised his role as Ian Miller in the movie’s sequel.

Like Vardalos, Corbett has participated in a variety of films and TV series since his time as Ian Miller. He has appeared in shows like “United States of Tara,” “Parenthood,” and “Still The King.” He’s also appeared in a few movies including “Sex and the City 2,” “The Lookalike,” “All Saints,” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Michael Constantine played Toula’s father Gus Portokalos.

Michael Constantine portrayed the patriarch of the Portokalos family. Constantine reprised his signature role for both “My Big Fat Greek Life” and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.”

Lainie Kazan played Toula’s mother Maria Portokalos.

Like Constantine, Lainie Kazan participated in the film’s TV spin-off and sequel.

Since playing Maria, Kazan has been in the films “Bratz,” “You Don’t Mess With The Zohan,” “The Amityville Murders,” and many others. She has also appeared in shows such as “Desperate Housewives,” “Fuller House,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Bess Meisler played Yiayia, Toula’s grandmother.

Meisler reprised the role in the second film.

Bess Meisler played Toula’s quiet but scheming quiet-but-scheming grandmother in both “MBFGW” films. Since the first film, she’s appeared in “Daddy Daycare,” ” Room 6,” and “The Perfect Family.”

Andrea Martin played Toula’s aunt.

You may remember Andrea Martin best as Aunt Voula, Toula’s well-meaning but oblivious aunt who offered to make lamb when she found out Ian was vegetarian.

Like most of her castmates, Martin participated in the “MBFGW” TV spin-off and movie sequel. She also voiced characters for a variety of shows including Ms. Fowl in “Jimmy Neutron,” Mrs. Stoppable in “Kim Possible,” Miss Priss in “Spongebob Squarepants,” and a variety of characters on “Sesame Street.”

Aside from her voice-acting work, she’s appeared in several TV shows including “30 Rock,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and “Difficult People.”

Louis Mandylor played Toula’s brother Nick Portokalos.

Louis Mandylor has stayed extremely busy since his appearance in “MBFGW.” In addition to appearing in the film’s sequel and TV spin-off, he has appeared in multiple action movies and has been in multiple projects that are set to come out this year.

Gia Carides played Nikki, Toula’s cousin.

Gia Carides played the girly, center-of-attention foil to Tula’s conservative and quiet character. Like most of her castmates, Carides participated in both the TV series and sequel that came after “MBFGW.”

She has also appeared in films like “Stick It” and “Year One.” She recently took on the role of Melissa in the HBO hit “Big Little Lies” and she had a one-episode appearance on the revival of “Twin Peaks.”

Joey Fatone played Angelo, Nikki’s brother.

Joey Fatone was a member of the musical group NSYNC before he portrayed Nikki’s boisterous brother. Since then, Fatone participated in the TV spin-off and sequel of “MBFGW” and has appeared in several other films.

In recent years, Fatone has been on Broadway, performing in “Rent” and “Little Shop of Horrors.” Beyond acting, Fatone has also worked as a TV show host for NBC’s “Singing Bee” and Food Network’s “Rewrapped.” In 2007, he won second place on”Dancing with the Stars” and he competed on the show again in 2012.

Fiona Reid played Harriet Miller, Ian’s mom.

She reprised her role in the movie's sequel.

Fiona Reid played the composed, bundt-cake wielding antithesis to Maria, Toula’s mother. Reid reprised her role in the film’s sequel and went on to appear in films like “One Week,” and “The Time Traveler’s Wife.” Most recently, she appeared in the TV series “Bravest Warriors.”

Bruce Gray played Rodney Miller, Ian’s dad.

He has over 100 acting credits to his name.

Bruce Gray played a fantastic foil to the vivacious Portokalos family. Like his on-screen wife, Miller skipped the spin-off series but was a part of the film’s sequel.

After his work with the “MBFGW” franchise, Gray went on to participate in over 100 different film and TV projects like “Queer As Folk,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Falling Skies,” and “Chateau Laurier.” Gray died in December 2017 from brain cancer.