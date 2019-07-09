THEN AND NOW: 14 ‘Bachelor’ franchise fan favorites

Some “Bachelor” franchise favorites are still in the public eye and others have lived private lives.

Bibiana Julian is still appearing on the franchise’s shows.

As is Wells Adams.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

After 15 years on-air ABC’s “The Bachelor” franchise has made countless people famous and even infamous. Though the leads and the winners tend to gain the most fame, sometimes others emerge as the true stars of the show.

Here’s what some of the most popular members of Bachelor Nation are up to now.

Corinne Olympios ran her family’s company before going on “The Bachelor”

source ABC

Before Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor,” Corinne was living in Miami and running her family’s company. She also was a signed model at LA-based agency DDO Artists Agency, according to her LinkedIn profile. After making her first appearance on “The Bachelor,” Corinne also participated in “Bachelor In Paradise” in 2017.

Now she makes sponsored content on Instagram and is dating someone new

source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for IMDb.com

These days, Corinne is making the most of her “Bachelor” fame by partnering with different brands for sponsored posts on Instagram. She famously appeared on the Sacha Baron Cohen show “Who Is America?” as the target of a prank.

She is dating NYC-based entrepreneur Jon Yunger, whom she told Us Weekly she met through friends.

Jason Tartick was a senior corporate banker before joining Becca Kufrin’s season

source ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tartick was working as a corporate banker in Buffalo, New York before joining Becca’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Now, Tartick recently moved in with former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe

According to his Instagram bio, Tartick still works as a banker and seed fund manager. He is dating former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, who he became friends with following his appearance on “The Bachelorette.”

Jason and Kaitlyn recently moved in together in Nashville, Tennessee, where they also recently rescued a dog named Ramen.

Bibiana Julian was a Miami Dolphins cheerleader before Arie’s season

source ABC/Craig Sjodin

At the time of her casting, Bibiana Julian was working as an executive assistant. In her ABC bio, Bibiana said her “highest athletic achievement” was becoming rookie of the year and co-captain of the Miami Dolphins cheer squad.

Now, she has been on a number of “Bachelor” spin-offs and is focusing on herself

source ABC/Craig Sjodin

Since appearing on Arie’s season of “The Bachelor,” Bibiana has been on “Paradise” and “Bachelor Winter Games.” Her Instagram bio says she is “on a self-healing journey” and often posts photos of her workouts along with book recommendations. She’ll join “Paradise” next season as well.

Before appearing on Rachel’s season, Dean Unglert was working as a startup recruiter

source Josh Vertucci/ABC

According to his ABC bio, Dean Unglert was working as a startup recruiter before being cast on the show. He joined Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2017, and quickly became a favorite among fans, and later appeared on both “Bachelor In Paradise” and “Bachelor Winter Games.”

Dean is still living in California and making the most of his “Bachelor” fame

According to Dean’s LinkedIn, he is still working as a lead recruiter at StartupTAP. He lives in Venice, California. He also hosts a podcast called “Help! I Suck At Dating” alongside “Bachelor” franchise alums Jared Haibon and Vanessa Grimaldi.

Bekah Martinez was a nanny before Arie’s season of “The Bachelor”

source ABC Press

Before going on Arie’s season of “The Bachelor,” then 22-year old Bekah M. was working as a nanny in California. She was the youngest contestant on Luyendyk’s season and was sent home on a two-on-one date.

Bekah welcomed a baby girl in February 2019 and co-hosts a podcast

source Getty Images

Bekah announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September 2018 and welcomed baby Ruth with boyfriend Grayston Leonard in February 2019. She also co-hosts the Chatty Broads podcast with Jess Ambrose, an LA-based mom and wardrobe stylist.

Joe Amabile left a career in finance to open a small business

source ABC

According to his ABC bio, Joe Amabile, also known as “Grocery Store Joe,” left a successful career in finance to open his own grocery store in Chicago. Joe became a fan favorite after being sent home on night one of Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Now, Grocery Store Joe has found love with another former “Bachelor” contestant, Kendall Long

caption Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile performs during Dancing With The Stars at the Hard Rock Events Center held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on February 13, 2019. source Mpi04 / MediaPunch /IPX

After meeting (and breaking up) on “Bachelor In Paradise,” Joe and Kendall Long from Arie’s season of “The Bachelor” are now living together in West Hollywood. Kendall told Entertainment Tonight the two have “a lot of exciting things” in the works, and hope living in the same city will make achieving their goals easier.

He also competed on “Dancing With The Stars” and made it to week eight before being eliminated.

Ashley I. was a freelance journalist before appearing on Chris Soules’ season

source ABC

After graduating from Syracuse University’s prestigious Newhouse School with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, Ashley Iaconetti was working as a freelance journalist. She appeared on Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor,” and then became a regular correspondent for Clevver and Access Hollywood.

She then appeared on “Bachelor In Paradise” and “Bachelor Winter Games,” and is now engaged to another member of Bachelor Nation

Ashley went on “Bachelor In Paradise” during its second season, and had an instant attraction to Jared Haibon – who had appeared on Kaitlyn’s season of “The Bachelorette.” After a lot of back-and-forth, the two finally found their way to each other and are engaged to be married. Their engagement (fittingly) aired on “Bachelor In Paradise” in 2018, and are set to say “I do” in August 2019.

When Ben Higgins appeared on season 11 of “The Bachelorette,” he was a software salesman

source ABC/Felicia Graham

Ben Higgins, a software salesman from Denver, appeared on Kaitlyn’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and made it to week eight. After his elimination, he was named “The Bachelor,” where he proposed to Lauren Bushnell. The two had a spin-off series on Freeform, but split up in May 2017.

Now, Higgins has co-founded a startup and is dating again

source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Higgins is co-founder of a startup called Generous Coffee Co., which donates 100% of profits back into nonprofit organizations. He also co-hosts the Almost Famous podcast with Ashley I., where they dish on all things Bachelor Nation.

In his personal life, Higgins has started dating again. He is currently dating Jess Clarke, who he says he met via Instagram DM.

Raven Gates owned a boutique when she joined Nick’s season

source ABC

Hailing from a small town in Arkansas, Raven joined Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2017. Her ABC bio lists her as the owner of a fashion boutique called Grey Suede, which is located in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Raven still owns Grey Suede and is engaged to Adam Gottschalk

source ABC

According to her Instagram bio, Raven has moved from Arkansas to Dallas, and is still involved with the boutique. Fans of the show can shop Grey Suede online, and they ship to the US and Canada.

Raven announced her engagement to former “Bachelorette” contestant Adam Gottschalk, who appeared on Rachel’s season, on June 2, 2019. The two have been dating since they met on “Bachelor In Paradise” in 2017.

Going into “The Bachelorette,” Wells Adams worked as a radio DJ

source ABC

Before being cast as a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Wells Adams was working for iHeartRadio as an on-air personality in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wells is still on the radio, and is dating “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland

source Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Wells currently hosts two shows on iHeartRadio, one on ALT 98.3 and one on 105.9 The Rock, but he also hosts a podcast with Brandi Cyrus called “Your Favorite Thing.”

Wells has been dating “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland since 2017, when the two made their relationship public with a couples Halloween costume. Wells told People they met on social media, where fans had seen them exchanging flirty banter earlier that summer.

Before being cast on Jason Mesnick’s season of “The Bachelor,” Melissa Rycroft was a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

source ABC

Before being cast on Jason Mesnick’s season of “The Bachelor,” Melissa Rycroft was a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys. She was on the team from 2006-2008, and according to IMDB, Rycroft frequently appeared on the reality TV show “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team.”

Fans remember watching as Jason Mesnick proposed to Melissa on the pre-taped finale, only later to see him end their relationship on live TV during “After The Final Rose.”

After having her heart broken by Mesnick on “After The Final Rose,” Melissa Rycroft has found love and has had a successful career in television

Melissa found love again and married insurance agent Tye Strickland in 2009. The two have three children together.

Melissa also has regularly appeared on “Dancing With The Stars” since 2009, and published a book titled “My Reality” in 2012.

Sarah Herron was working in advertising before being cast on Sean Lowe’s season of “The Bachelor.”

source ABC

Before competing on Sean Lowe’s season of “The Bachelor,” Sarah Herron was working as an advertising executive. According to her LinkedIn, the Colorado native was an art director from 2010-2016 and designed for major brands like Starbucks and Coors Light.

Now, she has appeared on “Bachelor In Paradise” and launched a nonprofit in 2016

caption Television personality Sarah Herron attends The Open Hearts Foundation’s 2018 Young Hearts Spring Event honoring Alliance of Moms and Shelift on May 6, 2018 in Malibu, California. source Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

After appearing on seasons one and three of “Paradise,” Sarah Herron now serves as a founder of nonprofit SheLift. On her LinkedIn, Herron describes the nonprofit as ” an organization that empowers young women born with physical differences to get outside and conquer their personal mountains.”

Before Ben F’s season of “The Bachelor,” Courtney Robertson was working as a fashion model

source ABC

Scottsdale, Arizona native and winner of Ben Flajnik’s season of “The Bachelor” Courtney Robertson has had a successful career in fashion. According to her website, she was scouted for an Abercrombie & Fitch campaign at 18, and since then has modeled in the pages of Vogue, and done campaigns for national brands such as Izod and Clarisonic.

Now, Courtney is a best-selling author and realtor

source Valerie Macon/Getty Images

After splitting from Flajnik in 2012, Courtney remained in the public eye. She published a book titled “Didn’t Come Here To Make Friends” in 2014, which revealed what life as a contestant on the show is really like. According to her Instagram bio, Robertson now works as a realtor.

Michelle Money became the villain on Brad’s season of “The Bachelor”

source ABC

When she was cast on season 15 of “The Bachelor,” Michelle Money was working as a hairstylist in Salt Lake City. Money was extremely outspoken, and quickly became one of the most talked-about women of the season. When the show aired, Money expressed disappointment in her editing on the show, telling People she was “really shocked and surprised” by her portrayal.

After the season, she competed on “Bachelor Pad,” and works as a wellness educator

Michelle Money competed on “Paradise” predecessor “Bachelor Pad,” and later launched her own wellness program for women called The Money Method. On her website, she describes the course as “a 14-day experience that helps you to look and feel your best from the inside out!”

Money also spent time working in film and TV, with roles in “Inhumane” and “Midway To Heaven,” as well as anchoring morning program “Good Things Utah” for a number of years.

Michelle Money is currently dating Canadian pro golfer, Mike Weir, and often posts about their relationship on social media.