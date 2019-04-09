THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘All That’

caption Kenan Thompson and Angelique Bates both starred in “All That” source Viacom/Nickelodeon

“All That” is a sketch comedy show that first aired on Nickelodeon in 1994.

Some of the main cast members from the show have continued to pursue careers in comedy.

For example, former “All That” star Kenan Thompson is now a main cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”

Many kids who grew up in the mid-’90s and early aughts may fondly remember “All That,” a sketch comedy show for kids that aired on Nickelodeon for nearly a decade, from 1994 to 2005.

In February, Nickelodeon announced that it would be rebooting the sketch comedy show “All That.” Former “All That” cast member Kenan Thompson has signed on to be the executive producer of the revival, which will be geared toward tweens and feature a whole new cast.

Here’s a look at some of the members of the original cast of “All That” and where they are now.

Kenan Thompson is now a prominent cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”

A key player on the show, Kenan Thompson was in over 50 episodes of “All That” from 1994 until 2000. He is perhaps best remembered for his starring role in the recurring sketches “Super Dude” and “Everyday French with Pierre Escargot.”

While filming “All That” Thompson and his co-star Kel Mitchell also filmed the Nickelodeon show “Kenan & Kel” and the movie “Good Burger.”

Today, Thompson is best known for his work on the late-night sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live.” Having appeared in 16 seasons so far, Thompson is currently the show’slongest-serving cast member.

Kel Mitchell now stars on the Nickelodeon show “Game Shakers.”

Kel Mitchell was on over 40 episodes of “All That” from 1994 until 1999. And, in addition to starring on “All That” and “Kenan & Kel,” Mitchell has done a variety of voiceover work for children’s TV shows like “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and “Da Jammies.”

Mitchell currently stars on the Dan Schneider-produced sitcom “Game Shakers” and he recently reunited with Thompson on-screen when they competed against each other on the reboot of Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare.”

Amanda Bynes became a film star after she was on “All That” and “The Amanda Show.”

An actress with a prominent career in comedy, Amanda Bynes skyrocketed to fame after her 56-episode run on “All That.” In 1999, Bynes began to host her own sketch comedy show on Nickelodeon called “The Amanda Show.” It ran for three years.

Bynes then starred in a series of feature films including “Hairspray,” “What a Girl Wants,” “She’s the Man,” and “Easy A.”

In November of 2018, Bynes spoke to Paper magazine about how she struggled with drug addiction when she was younger. She told the publication that she has now been sober for years and she hopes to re-enter the comedy world in the same way she did as a kid, “which is with excitement and hope for the best.”

Danny Tamberelli was also in “The Mighty Ducks” and on “Figure It Out.”

Danny Tamberelli was a featured cast member on “All That” for over 30 episodes from 1997 until 2000. His most memorable moments on the show included his titular role on “Jack Campbell, Fat Cop” and Janitor Gaseous on “Dullmont Jr. High.”

In addition to being on “All That,” Tamberelli was also in the film “The Mighty Ducks” and he was a regular panelist on the Nickelodeon game show “Figure It Out.”

He is now a comedian who makes skits and performs stand-up routines. Most recently, in February, Tamberelli shared that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

After “All That,” Lori Beth Denberg has had a few guest-starring roles on TV shows.

caption Lori Beth Denberg was one of the core actors in “All That.” source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Bryan Bedder/Getty

Best known for her recurring sketch about divulging “vital information,” Lori Beth Denberg was on “All That” for dozens of episodes from 1994 until 1998.

Outside of her guest-starring roles on “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Workaholics,” one of Denberg’s most prominent acting roles was in “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.”

Denberg has largely stayed out of the spotlight but recently told HuffPost that she is grateful for her Nickelodeon roots. “To know that I was on a show that brought something positive to other kids really means a lot,” Denberg told the publication in 2018. “I get and give a lot of hugs.”

Josh Server has continued to pop up on Nickelodeon shows.

caption Josh Server is still on Nickelodeon. source All That Official/YouTube/Leon Bennett / Stringer/Getty

Josh Server was the on “All That” from 1994 until 2000 for a total of 105 episodes. Server is best remembered for characters that include Detective Dan, Bernie Kibbitz, and Earboy. He also starred in the “Good Burger” film with fellow castmates Thompson and Mitchell.

Following “All That,” Server did guest spots on a variety of Nickelodeon shows including “Drake & Josh,” “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide,” and “Sam & Cat.”

In 2014, Server talked to Complex about how the success of the show has followed him into adulthood: “When I win my Oscar, God willing, they’re going to show a clip of Ear Boy.”

Jamie Lynn Spears would go on to have her own Nickelodeon show, “Zoey 101.”

The younger sister of musician Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears became famous in her own right when she secured a spot as a cast member on “All That.”

Although she was only on the show for two seasons, Spears must have left an impression on Nickelodeon producers because shortly after her stint on “All That” she was cast in the titular role on the television show “Zoey 101.” The show ran for three years.

Since the show’s end, Spears has focused less on acting and more on her career in country music. She released the single “How Could I Want More” in 2013, released her album “The Journey” in 2014, and released her single “Sleepover” in 2016.

In 2018, Spears appeared on the “Double Dare” reboot to compete against fellow “All That” alum Josh Server.

Mark Saul has been in a variety of television shows since “All That.”

caption Mark Saul recently appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy.” source Nickelodeon/Viacom/ABC

Toward the end of the show’s run, Mark Saul was a regular performer on “All That.”

In the years that followed, Saul appeared in films like “The Social Network,” and on TV shows like “Grace and Frankie,” “Mom,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Angelique Bates is still involved in comedy.

caption Angelique Bates does stand-up comedy. source Viacom/Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty

Angelique Bates was a leading cast member on “All That” for two seasons until 1996.

In 2016, in a video for The Shade Room, Bates alleged that she was physically, mentally, and emotionally abused by her mother on the set of “All That” in front of the show’s producers and cast members. She said this abuse went on for years before Child Protective Services (CPS) was called in 1996. Bates said that when CPS arrived she was pressured by adults to stay silent.

In 2017, in a video for the “Inner Warrior” project, Bates said she was “blackballed” from the entertainment industry following her experience.

Bates is now a stand-up comedian and recording artist who recently appeared in the TV movie “Shane on You,” the drama “Puzzled,” and the comedy “Streetball: Game Over.” Most recently, in 2018, Bates appeared on an episode of “Couples Court.”

Over the past few years, Jack De Sena has appeared on a few TV shows and has done some voice acting.

caption Jack De Sena has been on a few shows since “All That.” source Amy Graves/WireImage/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Jack De Sena was on 35 episodes of “All That” from 2000 until the show’s end in 2005.

Following “All That,” De Sena continued working with Nickelodeon by voicing the character Sokka on the animated series “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

More recently De Sena has appeared on shows like “House of Lies,” “Veep,” and “Sorry for Your Loss.”