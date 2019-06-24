THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ 13 years later

caption Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt in “The Devil Wears Prada.” source 20th Century Fox

When “The Devil Wears Prada” was released in June 2006, the movie introduced iconic one-liners (like Miranda Priestly’s curt “that’s all”) and memorable fashion looks. The film focused on Andy (played by Anne Hathaway), a journalist who moved to New York and landed a coveted job at a well-known magazine run by a no-nonsense editor-in-chief portrayed by Meryl Streep.

The movie, which was based on a book written by Lauren Weisberger, was a hit and received several award show nominations. In addition to an Oscar nomination for best lead actress, Streep ended up winning a Golden Globe for her depiction of Miranda. Her young cast members have gone on to achieve acting success, as well.

Here’s what the cast has been up to since “The Devil Wears Prada” hit theaters 13 years ago.

Meryl Streep starred as Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief at Runway magazine.

She instilled fear in all her employees and scolded Andrea for moving at a “glacial pace.” Since the author of the book of the same title was a former assistant to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, many have speculated that Streep’s character is based on the fashion icon.

Streep is still a force to be reckoned with, and you can watch her on season two of HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

Since “The Devil Wears Prada,” the 69-year-old actress has dominated the big screen with starring roles in musicals (like “Mamma Mia!”) and dramas (like “August Osage County”). Streep’s film roles have earned her more Academy Awards nominations than any another actor, and she currently has four Oscars.

She earned her most recent Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Kay Graham, the first female newspaper publisher in the US, in “The Post.” The actress has more than six Golden Globe awards and three Emmy wins, too.

Streep has also reunited with “Devil Wears Prada” costar Emily Blunt for two movies, “Into the Woods” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”

The actress is currently a scene-stealer as Mary Louise Wright on “BLL.” This season, fans can expect to see Reese Witherspoon’s character, Madeline, throw an ice cream cone at Streep’s character.

Streep also appears in Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women.” The star-studded cast also includes Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothée Chalamet.

Anne Hathaway portrayed a young journalist named Andy Sachs, who got hired to be an assistant to Miranda.

She graduated from Northwestern University and landed a job that “a million girls would kill for.” Andy started off with no interest in the fashion world, but became more stylish and invested as the movie progressed.

Hathaway recently starred in the female-led “Ocean’s Eight” and the thriller “Serenity.”

Hathaway’s roles have ranged from a bridezilla in “Bride Wars” to Selina Kyle (also known as Catwoman) in “The Dark Knight Rises.” The 36-year-old’s supporting role as Fantine in the 2012 movie “Les Misérables” led Hathaway to earn her first Oscar.

The actress has also been outspoken about her post-baby physique (she and husband Adam Shulman welcomed a son named Jonathan in 2016) and masterfully shut down body shamers.

Many fans got to know Hathaway through her role as Mia Thermopolis in “The Princess Diaries” films. Even though it’s been 15 years since the second movie hit theaters, the actress said that there’s a script for a third film. She added that Julie Andrews is also on board for it.

“It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it,” Hathaway said during an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.” “It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

Emily Blunt played Miranda’s primary assistant named Emily Charlton.

When Emily first met Andy, she wasn’t impressed by her ignorance and lack of knowledge about fashion.

Blunt starred as whimsical nanny Mary Poppins in 2018’s “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Blunt went on to land roles in action films like “Looper,” “Sicario,” and “Edge of Tomorrow.”

She was recently praised for work as Evelyn Abbott in the 2018 thriller “A Quiet Place” and earned a SAG Award. She starred in the movie with real-life husband John Krasinski, who also directed and cowrote the screenplay.

Blunt and Krasinski have been married since 2010 and have two children together named Hazel and Violet. The two stars will reunite for the upcoming “Quiet Place” sequel, which will hit theaters on May 15, 2020.

Next, Blunt will star in “Jungle Cruise.” The movie is based on Disneyland’s theme park ride of the same name and also stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Runway’s art director, Nigel, was portrayed by Stanley Tucci.

Nigel gave Andy a stylish makeover after raiding the office’s fashion closet.

Tucci has appeared on plenty of TV shows and movies since “The Devil Wears Prada” was released.

Tucci has guest-starred on shows like “Monk,” “ER,” and “30 Rock.” He also lent his voice to characters on “American Dad,” “Robot Chicken,” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

The 58-year-old is no stranger to popular franchises. Tucci appeared as Dr. Erskine in “Captain America: The First Avenger” and eccentric host Caesar Flickerman in “The Hunger Games” films.

He has been married to Felicity Blunt, Emily Blunt’s sister, since 2012. They met at Emily and John Krasinski’s wedding and have two children together, son Mateo and daughter Emilia.

Tucci is set to star in the upcoming “Kingsman” prequel alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Gemma Arterton, and Ralph Fiennes, which is called “The King’s Man.”

Andy’s boyfriend, Nate, was played by Adrian Grenier.

Near the end of the movie, he took up an offer to work as a sous-chef at a Boston-based restaurant.

Grenier is known for his “Entourage” role, but he’s more focused on environmental issues these days.

Grenier cofounded the site SHFT, whose mission is “to convey a more sustainable approach to the way we live through film, design, art, and food.”

He also cofounded Lonely Whale, an organization that’s focused on strategies that will positively impact the world’s oceans.

Simon Baker starred as a writer named Christian Thompson.

Christian helped Andy get a copy of a “Harry Potter” manuscript that Miranda demanded for her twin daughters, who were going on a trip.

Simon Baker is best known for his seven-season run on “The Mentalist.”

After “The Devil Wears Prada,” Baker starred on the short-lived drama “Smith,” but most people probably know him for his role as Patrick Jane on CBS’ “The Mentalist” (which lasted for seven seasons).

Most recently, Baker starred in the movie “Here and Now” with Sarah Jessica Parker, Renée Zellweger, and Jacquline Bisset.

Gisele Bündchen played a Runway magazine employee named Serena.

After Andy walked into the office with a brand new look (complete with Chanel boots), Serena complimented her.

Bündchen is one of the highest paid models in the world.

In 2018, Forbes said that the Brazilian model earned $10 million. The model has also been married to athlete Tom Brady since 2009 and they have two kids, a son named Benjamin and a daughter named Vivian.

Bündchen also released a book called “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life,” in 2018. In the memoir, she opened up about past suicidal thoughts and panic attacks, detailed what she eats and drinks to maintain good health, and revealed her workout routine.