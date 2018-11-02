THEN & NOW: The cast of ‘The Office’

caption The show aired for a little less than a decade, source NBC

“The Office,” an American version of the popular British sitcom of the same name, first premiered in the US in 2005.

Centered around a group of people working at Dunder-Mifflin paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, “The Office” followed a unique cast of characters. The comedy kept audiences laughing for nearly a decade and still remains a popular show to stream on Netflix.

Here’s what the cast of “The Office” is up to now.

Steve Carell starred as Michael Scott.

caption He was one of the leading characters in the show. source “The Office”/NBC

For seven seasons, Carell was the star of the show as Michael Scott, arguably the world’s worst boss who had a childlike sense of humor and responsibility. During his time on the show, Carell earned multiple Emmy awards and nominations for his role.

Today, Carell is a full-fledged movie star who has been nominated for several big awards.

caption He recently hosted “Saturday Night Live.” source Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy

After leaving the show, Carell became an incredibly successful actor. He started off by starring in films like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Date Night,” and “Crazy, Stupid Love.” He voiced super-villain turned father Gru in “Despicable Me” and even took on roles in more dramatic movies like “Little Miss Sunshine.”

Carell scored an Oscar nomination for “Foxcatcher” and is currently getting some Oscar buzz for his role in “Last Flag Flying.” Carell and his wife Nancy, who played a minor character on “The Office,” also run a production company.

John Krasinski starred as Jim Halpert.

caption His character is beloved by fans. source NBC

Krasinski’s breakout role was playing Jim Halpert, the lovable office worker who had one of the most romantic storylines of the entire series.

Krasinski went on to have a successful career as a movie star and director.

caption He’s married to Emily Blunt. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Krasinski’s heartthrob role stuck and he’s also achieved some impressive accomplishments since “The Office” ended. He went from television star to movie star with roles in films like “Away We Go,” “It’s Complicated,” “Something Borrowed,” and “13 Hours.”

He went on to direct his first film, “A Quiet Place,” which stars himself and his wife, Emily Blunt. Krasinski also returned to the small screen to star in Amazon’s adaptation of Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” novels.

Jenna Fischer played Pam Beesly (later known as Pam Halpert).

caption Her character was also an artist. source NBC

Fischer was a fan favorite as Pam Beesly, the sweet secretary of the office. In the beginning, we watched Pam go through a pretty terrible relationship and engagement, only to ultimately end up with Jim.

While also acting in “The Office,” Fischer also took on a few other small roles in movies like “Hall Pass” and “Blades of Glory.”

Fischer has since appeared in smaller roles in television and film.

caption She’s currently starring in a sitcom. source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Once “The Office” ended, Fischer continued acting. She had recurring roles on a few television shows, like “The Mysteries of Laura” and “You, Me, and the Apocalypse.” She also had a role in Clint Eastwood’s film “The 15:17” and is currently starring in the show “Splitting Up Together.”

Rainn Wilson was the famous Dwight Schrute.

caption His character was very unique. source Netflix

Wilson’s role as Dwight Schrute is incredibly iconic for good reason. Dwight was the strange, hilarious, totally over-the-top salesman who was dedicated to trying to ruin Jim’s life … even though he had a soft spot for him, too.

Wilson has taken on several acting roles and he released a book.

caption He’s since published an autobiography. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Disney

You’ve likely seen Wilson in a handful of roles since “The Office” ended. He has appeared in films like “The Meg” and voiced a role in “Smurfs: The Lost Village.” He also had roles in a handful of television shows, like “Adventure Time,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “Backstrom.”

Wilson also wrote and published his autobiography, “The Bassoon King.” He also co-founded the website Soul Pancake, which focuses on creating engaging and positive content.

Mindy Kaling acted as Kelly Kapoor and was a writer for the show.

caption Her character was very dramatic. source Netflix

Kaling was perfect as Kelly Kapoor, a ditzy, love-obsessed office worker. Kaling also wrote for the show.

In 2010, she was nominated for an Emmy for writing the episode where Jim and Pam get married. While “The Office” was on the air, Kaling appeared in films like “No Strings Attached” and “The Five-Year Engagement.”

Kaling has made a name for herself as an actress, producer, and author.

caption She even starred in her own sitcom. source Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

As “The Office” was ending, Kaling began starring in her own show, “The Mindy Project,” which she also created, wrote, and produced. After three seasons on Fox, the show moved to Hulu. Kaling also wrote two popular memoirs, voiced Disgust in Pixar’s “Inside Out,” and appeared in big roles in the films “A Wrinkle In Time” and “Ocean’s 8.”

Ed Helms played Andy Bernard.

caption His character loved to sing. source NBC

Although Helms didn’t join “The Office” until season three, he quickly became a fan favorite as Andy, an a capella-obsessed Cornell alum who seemed to constantly get on everyone’s nerves. Andy eventually made his way up the ladder at Dunder-Mifflin to take over Michael’s position as regional manager.

Helms went on to star in several huge movies.

caption He has been in a few TV shows since. source Getty

In 2009, Helms made it big playing a dentist in “The Hangover.” He went on to appear in sequels of the film, as well as movies like “Cedar Rapids” and “We’re the Millers.” He also appeared in shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Mindy Project,” and “Arrested Development.”

B.J. Novak appeared regularly as Ryan Howard and was also a writer for the show.

caption His character was pretty arrogant. source Netflix

Novak was another actor who both starred in the show and wrote a bunch of different episodes. He played Ryan Howard, a self-centered, arrogant, immature office worker who climbed the ladder pretty quickly, only to get knocked back down just as fast. His on-again/off-again relationship with Kelly was also endlessly entertaining.

Novak continued to act and write.

caption He launched an app. source Getty Images

You’ve probably seen Novak in films like “Inglourious Basterds,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” and “Saving Mr. Banks.” He’s appeared in TV shows like “The Newsroom” and “The Mindy Project.”

He released a book of short stories called “One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories.” He also launched an app focused on lists.

Ellie Kemper played Erin Hannon.

caption Her character was really bubbly. source Netflix

Kemper started off her entertainment career as Erin, the quirky employee who took over Pam’s office secretary role when she moved onto something new. This role was one of Kemper’s first big breaks.

Kemper has scored a bunch of major acting roles, including starring in her own TV show.

caption She scored her own Netflix series after the show. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

After “The Office” ended, Kemper went on to have an incredibly successful career. She appeared in films like “Bridesmaids,” “21 Jump Street,” and “The Secret Lives of Pets,” as well as TV shows like “The Mindy Project,” and “Drunk History.”

Eventually, Kemper began headlining her own television show on Netflix, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which has earned her a few Emmy nominations. She also recently published a memoir.

Craig Robinson acted as Darryl Philbin.

caption He was a warehouse worker. source Netflix

Throughout the course of the show, Robinson’s portrayal of Darryl Philbin made him more than just a warehouse worker. Darryl became an integral character on the show with his tough guy exterior and his sweet soft side.

Robinson has gone on to take on well-known comedy roles.

caption He’s been in a few comedies. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

“The Office” seemed to open doors for Robinson as a comedic actor.

You’ve almost definitely seen him in movies like “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “Knocked Up,” “Pineapple Express,” and “This Is The End.” Robinson is also a TV regular, voicing characters on “The Cleveland Show” and “Big Mouth,” and appearing in shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Eastbound & Down,” and “Ghosted.”

Melora Hardin was perfect as Jan Levinson.

caption Her character dated Michael Scott. source NBC Universal

For much of the series, Hardin played Jan Levinson, first Michael Scott’s boss, then his girlfriend. During her stint on “The Office,” Hardin appeared in shows like “Gilmore Girls,” “CSI,” “Monk,” and “Outlaw.” She was also in films like “27 Dresses” and “17 Again.”

You might recognize Hardin from various television shows and movies.

caption She’s appeared on many shows since. source David Livingston/Getty

Since “The Office” ended, Hardin has continued a career of successful supporting roles in both film and television. She has been in “Scandal,” “Transparent,” and “The Black List,” and has a big recurring role in the show “The Bold Type.”

Angela Kinsey played Angela Martin.

caption Her character loved cats. source Netflix

Before landing the role of uptight cat lady Angela in “The Office,” Kinsey was known for voicing a character on “King of the Hill.” Angela’s secret office romance with Dwight was one of the biggest recurring storylines of the show.

Kinsey has continued acting and has appeared in a variety of shows.

caption She’s been in a few series since. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

You may have noticed Kinsey in shows like “The Hotwives (Hulu’s “Real Housewives” spoof) and “Haters Back Off!” on Netflix. She’s also guest-starred in a few shows, like “New Girl” and “Fresh Off The Boat.”

Brian Baumgartner played Kevin Malone.

caption His character was also known for his famous chili incident. source Netflix

Baumgartner always did a great job of playing Kevin Malone, the seemingly stupid accountant at Dunder Mifflin who was also weirdly good at gambling and playing music.

Baumgartner has racked up a bunch of guest-star credits.

caption He’s been in a few sitcoms since. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Although playing Kevin may still be one of Baumgartner’s biggest roles, he has appeared in a few other things since the show ended. You may have noticed him in films like “Four Christmases” and “License To Wed,” as well as TV shows like “Scream Queens,” “Melissa and Joey,” “Disjointed,” “The Goldbergs,” and “Hot In Cleveland.”

Oscar Nunez played Oscar Martinez.

caption His character was pretty serious. source Netflix

Nunez played Oscar Martinez, another accountant in “The Office” who was usually more serious than his co-workers. While on the show, Nunez also took on a role in the film “The Proposal” and appeared in many different TV shows.

Nunez has had some exciting guest-starring roles since “The Office” ended.

caption He’s been in a few TV shows since. source Getty/Greg Doherty

Following “The Office,” Nunez has appeared in many TV shows, including “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,” “New Girl,” “Benched,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Shameless.”

Phyllis Smith was Phyllis Vance.

caption Her character was married to Bob Vance. source Netflix

Smith worked as a casting associate on “The Office” before being offered the role as Phyllis, a quiet saleswoman with a wild side that only came out once in a while.

Smith has appeared in several films and shows since the show ended.

caption She voiced a character in “Inside Out.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Playing Phyllis might be Smith’s biggest role, but she was also the voice of Sadness in Pixar’s “Inside Out” and she appeared in films like “Bad Teacher.” Smith has also had roles in “The Middle,” “Trophy Wife,” and “The OA.”

Leslie David Baker was on point as Stanley Hudson.

caption His character was always grumpy. source Netflix

Baker played Stanley, the constantly grumpy salesman working across from Phyllis. Before the show, he hadn’t appeared in much else.

Baker has had a handful of small roles since “The Office” ended.

caption He’s voiced a few animated characters. source Ethan Miller/Getty

Baker is also best known for his character on “The Office,” but he’s been in a few other things since then. He voiced a character for the “Captain Underpants” film and guest-starred on shows like “Still The King,” “Scorpion,” and “Life in Pieces.”

He had a role in “Raven’s Home” on the Disney Channel and is currently voicing a character on the series “Puppy Dog Pals.”

Creed Bratton played a character named… Creed Bratton.

caption His character was very odd. source Netflix

Who could forget the character of Creed Bratton? His character didn’t appear incredibly often, but he made a lot of incriminating and hilarious remarks.

Bratton has guest-starred in a handful of roles.

caption He hasn’t been in many TV shows since starring in “The Office.” source Chelsea Lauren/Getty

Bratton hasn’t taken on many acting gigs since “The Office” ended, but he has appeared in shows like “Grace and Frankie” and “Adventure Time.”

Paul Lieberstein played Toby Flenderson.

caption He and Michael Scott didn’t get along super well. source Netflix

Lieberstein was actually one of the executive producers and writers of “The Office.” He acted as the showrunner for seasons five through eight. Toby wasn’t in every episode, but when he was, he was the mopey guy who worked in HR.

Lieberstein continued producing and did a little acting.

caption He’s taken on multiple executive producer roles. source /Roy Rochlin/Getty

Although Lieberstein hasn’t done a ton of acting since “The Office,” he has continued to produce. Liberstein was an executive producer of the last season of Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom,” he is an executive producer for “Ghosted,” and he guest-starred in “The Mindy Project.”

Kate Flannery played Meredith Palmer.

caption She had a drinking problem. source Netflix

Flannery took on her biggest role as Meredith Palmer in “The Office,” the alcoholic mother who didn’t really seem to care about anything.

She continued to act after the show ended.

caption She’s been in a few other sitcoms. source Rachel Luna/Getty

Since “The Office,” she has appeared in other shows like “New Girl,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “All Night.”

