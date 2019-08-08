Then vs Now: 10 iconic Singapore landmarks that didn’t exist before 2009

Rachel Genevieve Chia
While Marina Bay Sands is arguably the most iconic part of Singapore’s skyline today, the famous integrated resort is just nine years old.
Facebook/Marina Bay Sands

Singapore’s changed a lot in the past decade. So much so, it’s easy to forget that many of our now-iconic landmarks didn’t exist just a decade ago.

With National Day almost upon us, Business Insider rounded up 10 beloved spots for a before and after comparison of how the past 10 years has changed the cityscape.

Get ready for a blast into the (not-so-distant) past:

#1: The oldest building on this list, luxury mall Ion Orchard, was built in 2009.

caption
It’s just turned 10 years old.
source
Facebook/Ion Orchard

Before that, the spot was simply a patch of green grass. People born before the ’90s will remember the carnivals that used to be held there.

caption
The grassy patch (bottom left) in this photo from year 2000 is where the mall sits today.
source
The Straits Times

#2: In 2010, Marina Bay Sands and the Helix bridge were unveiled.

caption
The ArtScience Museum quickly followed in 2011.
source
Facebook/Marina Bay Sands

These icons are such a key part of Singapore, few recall the old Marina Bay area looking like this:

caption
Land reclamation had already begun since 1977.
source
Facebook/Urban Redevelopment Authority

#3: Next up: Resorts World Sentosa – whose attractions, including Universal Studios and Adventure Cove, are a favorite among families.

caption
Universal Studios Singapore opened its doors in 2011, while Adventure Cove Waterpark and the S.E.A. Aquarium opened in 2012.
source
Visit Singapore website

Here’s what a typical visit to Sentosa would have yielded in 2008: clear views of beaches and the Merlion.

caption
Also: the Underwater World Singapore, if you were lucky.
source
Flickr/Joost Rooijmans

#4: In 2012, the Marina Bay area opened another smash hit: Gardens by the Bay.

caption
Tourists and locals alike flocked to photograph the unique silhouettes of the two conservatories and the Supertree Grove.
source
Facebook/Gardens by the Bay

Way before that, the area was just a triangle-shaped piece of reclaimed land sticking out from the city centre.

caption
When you visit the Gardens today, you’re standing on what used to be the sea.
source
Facebook/Urban Redevelopment Authority

#5: The River Safari was added to the trio of wildlife parks in Mandai in 2013.

caption
Visitors got the chance to see pandas and manatees up close.
source
The Straits Times

But before being developed, the area was nothing but forest flanking the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

caption
Pictured is the forested area near Mandai Lake Road.
source
The Straits Times

#6: Since being built in 2013, Parkroyal on Pickering has swept up numerous awards, including the title of the World’s Best Green Hotel.

caption
The eco-friendly hotel is tropical architecture at its best.
source
The Straits Times

But much like Ion Orchard, the acclaimed hotel began life as a grass patch.

caption
It sat at the junction of New Bridge Road and Upper Pickering Street.
source
Skyscrapercity.com forum/Spirit

#7: The super-Instagrammable Library@Orchard is a top destination for book lovers across Singapore.

caption
It’s housed in Orchard Gateway, which opened its doors in 2014.
source
Facebook/Library at Orchard

But some may recall the old library, which used to be housed in Ngee Ann City.

caption
It closed its doors for the last time in 2007.
source
The Straits Times

#8: 2015 brought with it the National Gallery, which saw the former Supreme Court and City Hall buildings merged into one structure.

caption
We admit: it’s technically not a new building, but two refurbished old ones combined.
source
The Straits Times

Here’s what the old buildings looked like before the renovation.

caption
There was a road between the buildings where new indoor link bridges now stand.
source
The Straits Times

 #9: Singapore’s tallest building, Guoco Tower, broke height records in 2016.

caption
Its penthouse – the most expensive condominium ever sold in Singapore – is currently home to billionaire James Dyson, who bought it in 2019.
source
Facebook/Guoco Tower

Even before the 290-metre high skyscraper was built, Tanjong Pagar was already full of tall buildings.

caption
The Tanjong Pagar district in 2010.
source
The Straits Times

#10: The youngest attraction to this stable is the spanking new Jewel Changi Airport, which attracted worldwide attention when it was unveiled.

caption
Thousands rushed to visit on opening day.
source
The Straits Times

Let’s not forget that the mall – with its breathtaking waterfall and forest valley – used to be the Terminal 1 carpark.

caption
Started from the bottom now we here.
source
Singapore Press Holdings

