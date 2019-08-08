Then vs Now: 10 iconic Singapore landmarks that didn’t exist before 2009

While Marina Bay Sands is arguably the most iconic part of Singapore’s skyline today, the famous integrated resort is just nine years old. Facebook/Marina Bay Sands

Singapore’s changed a lot in the past decade. So much so, it’s easy to forget that many of our now-iconic landmarks didn’t exist just a decade ago.

With National Day almost upon us, Business Insider rounded up 10 beloved spots for a before and after comparison of how the past 10 years has changed the cityscape.

Get ready for a blast into the (not-so-distant) past:

#1: The oldest building on this list, luxury mall Ion Orchard, was built in 2009.

caption It’s just turned 10 years old. source Facebook/Ion Orchard

Before that, the spot was simply a patch of green grass. People born before the ’90s will remember the carnivals that used to be held there.

caption The grassy patch (bottom left) in this photo from year 2000 is where the mall sits today. source The Straits Times

#2: In 2010, Marina Bay Sands and the Helix bridge were unveiled.

caption The ArtScience Museum quickly followed in 2011. source Facebook/Marina Bay Sands

These icons are such a key part of Singapore, few recall the old Marina Bay area looking like this:

caption Land reclamation had already begun since 1977. source Facebook/Urban Redevelopment Authority

#3: Next up: Resorts World Sentosa – whose attractions, including Universal Studios and Adventure Cove, are a favorite among families.

caption Universal Studios Singapore opened its doors in 2011, while Adventure Cove Waterpark and the S.E.A. Aquarium opened in 2012. source Visit Singapore website

Here’s what a typical visit to Sentosa would have yielded in 2008: clear views of beaches and the Merlion.

caption Also: the Underwater World Singapore, if you were lucky. source Flickr/Joost Rooijmans

#4: In 2012, the Marina Bay area opened another smash hit: Gardens by the Bay.

caption Tourists and locals alike flocked to photograph the unique silhouettes of the two conservatories and the Supertree Grove. source Facebook/Gardens by the Bay

Way before that, the area was just a triangle-shaped piece of reclaimed land sticking out from the city centre.

caption When you visit the Gardens today, you’re standing on what used to be the sea. source Facebook/Urban Redevelopment Authority

#5: The River Safari was added to the trio of wildlife parks in Mandai in 2013.

caption Visitors got the chance to see pandas and manatees up close. source The Straits Times

But before being developed, the area was nothing but forest flanking the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

caption Pictured is the forested area near Mandai Lake Road. source The Straits Times

#6: Since being built in 2013, Parkroyal on Pickering has swept up numerous awards, including the title of the World’s Best Green Hotel.

caption The eco-friendly hotel is tropical architecture at its best. source The Straits Times

But much like Ion Orchard, the acclaimed hotel began life as a grass patch.

caption It sat at the junction of New Bridge Road and Upper Pickering Street. source Skyscrapercity.com forum/Spirit

#7: The super-Instagrammable Library@Orchard is a top destination for book lovers across Singapore.

caption It’s housed in Orchard Gateway, which opened its doors in 2014. source Facebook/Library at Orchard

But some may recall the old library, which used to be housed in Ngee Ann City.

caption It closed its doors for the last time in 2007. source The Straits Times

#8: 2015 brought with it the National Gallery, which saw the former Supreme Court and City Hall buildings merged into one structure.

caption We admit: it’s technically not a new building, but two refurbished old ones combined. source The Straits Times

Here’s what the old buildings looked like before the renovation.

caption There was a road between the buildings where new indoor link bridges now stand. source The Straits Times

#9: Singapore’s tallest building, Guoco Tower, broke height records in 2016.

caption Its penthouse – the most expensive condominium ever sold in Singapore – is currently home to billionaire James Dyson, who bought it in 2019. source Facebook/Guoco Tower

Even before the 290-metre high skyscraper was built, Tanjong Pagar was already full of tall buildings.

caption The Tanjong Pagar district in 2010. source The Straits Times

#10: The youngest attraction to this stable is the spanking new Jewel Changi Airport, which attracted worldwide attention when it was unveiled.

caption Thousands rushed to visit on opening day. source The Straits Times

Let’s not forget that the mall – with its breathtaking waterfall and forest valley – used to be the Terminal 1 carpark.

caption Started from the bottom now we here. source Singapore Press Holdings

Read also: