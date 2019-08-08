Then vs Now: 10 iconic Singapore landmarks that didn’t exist before 2009

Singapore’s changed a lot in the past decade. So much so, it’s easy to forget that many of our now-iconic landmarks didn’t exist just a decade ago.
With National Day almost upon us, Business Insider rounded up 10 beloved spots for a before and after comparison of how the past 10 years has changed the cityscape.
Get ready for a blast into the (not-so-distant) past:
#1: The oldest building on this list, luxury mall Ion Orchard, was built in 2009.
- source
- Facebook/Ion Orchard
Before that, the spot was simply a patch of green grass. People born before the ’90s will remember the carnivals that used to be held there.
- source
- The Straits Times
#2: In 2010, Marina Bay Sands and the Helix bridge were unveiled.
- source
- Facebook/Marina Bay Sands
These icons are such a key part of Singapore, few recall the old Marina Bay area looking like this:
#3: Next up: Resorts World Sentosa – whose attractions, including Universal Studios and Adventure Cove, are a favorite among families.
- source
- Visit Singapore website
Here’s what a typical visit to Sentosa would have yielded in 2008: clear views of beaches and the Merlion.
- source
- Flickr/Joost Rooijmans
#4: In 2012, the Marina Bay area opened another smash hit: Gardens by the Bay.
- source
- Facebook/Gardens by the Bay
Way before that, the area was just a triangle-shaped piece of reclaimed land sticking out from the city centre.
#5: The River Safari was added to the trio of wildlife parks in Mandai in 2013.
- source
- The Straits Times
But before being developed, the area was nothing but forest flanking the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.
- source
- The Straits Times
#6: Since being built in 2013, Parkroyal on Pickering has swept up numerous awards, including the title of the World’s Best Green Hotel.
- source
- The Straits Times
But much like Ion Orchard, the acclaimed hotel began life as a grass patch.
#7: The super-Instagrammable Library@Orchard is a top destination for book lovers across Singapore.
- source
- Facebook/Library at Orchard
But some may recall the old library, which used to be housed in Ngee Ann City.
- source
- The Straits Times
#8: 2015 brought with it the National Gallery, which saw the former Supreme Court and City Hall buildings merged into one structure.
- source
- The Straits Times
Here’s what the old buildings looked like before the renovation.
- source
- The Straits Times
#9: Singapore’s tallest building, Guoco Tower, broke height records in 2016.
- source
- Facebook/Guoco Tower
Even before the 290-metre high skyscraper was built, Tanjong Pagar was already full of tall buildings.
- source
- The Straits Times
#10: The youngest attraction to this stable is the spanking new Jewel Changi Airport, which attracted worldwide attention when it was unveiled.
- source
- The Straits Times
Let’s not forget that the mall – with its breathtaking waterfall and forest valley – used to be the Terminal 1 carpark.
- source
- Singapore Press Holdings
Read also:
-
Singapore’s latest national monument is a grass patch – and it’s apparently where Sang Nila Utama saw that lion
-
This is the 774-unit tower duo taking over Singapore’s iconic Pearl Bank apartments
-
MPH Bookstores is closing its last two Singapore shops – here’s a look back at the store in its heyday at Stamford Road
-
PHOTOS: I visited Funan on its first day of reopening – and it’s completely unlike any other mall in Singapore right now