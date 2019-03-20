Theranos is the biggest healthcare startup to fail in recent years, but it’s not alone. Here are 9 others that have flamed out.

caption Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. source Reuters

Not every healthcare startup that manages to raise tens or hundreds of millions ends up working out, for one reason or another.

Theranos, Drugstore.com, and sleep-tracker Hello are among the healthcare startups that have closed down in the past five years.

Here are 10 of the biggest healthcare startups that haven’t panned out in the past few years, as highlighted by CB Insights.

When Theranos, the beleaguered blood-testing company that’s now the subject of a book, documentaries, and a podcast, closed its doors in 2018, it joined a crop of healthcare startups that ultimately didn’t live up to investors’ lofty expectations.

While none had the spectacular fall from grace that Theranos had, healthcare startups that raised tens of millions or even hundreds of millions from investors in the past five years have ultimately decided to close their doors for one reason or another.

HomeHero

source Courtesy of HomeHero

For home-care company HomeHero, a change in how it could employ its caregivers dealt a deadly blow. In February 2017 HomeHero shut down its home care business and pivoted to a new healthcare venture.

Funds raised: $20 million

Year closed: 2017

Lantern

caption Lantern’s technology is living on in Omada Health. source Courtesy Omada Health

Lantern, a mental health startup that built tools to help people deal with stress and anxiety, ceased commercial operations in 2018 after six years, after having trouble selling to consumers. The company’s software however, lives on in digital health startup Omada Health, which is offering cognitive behavioral therapy to those with depression or anxiety.

Funds raised: $21.5 million

Year closed: 2018

Raze Therapeutics

caption Cancer cells are seen on a large screen connected to a microscope at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, Germany, March, 6, 2012. source Reuters

Raze Therapeutics, founded in 2014, set out to develop a new class of cancer medications. But in 2017, the company decided to call it quits, sending its potential treatments back to academia.

Funds raised: $24 million

Year closed: 2017

Laguna Pharmaceuticals

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Often in drug development, a drug won’t work the way researchers and the company thought it would when tested in humans. Usually at that point, the company looks for another strategy to keep it afloat, either by advancing another drug or acquiring a new one.

Such was not the case for Laguna Pharmaceuticals, which was founded in 2006. In 2015, it announced that its heart drug hadn’t succeeded in late-stage trials, prompting the company to shut down.

“If you’re going to fail, you want to fail quickly, right?” Laguna CEO Bob Baltera told Xconomy at the time. “We didn’t fail. The drug failed.”

Funds raised: $35 million

Year closed: 2015

Hello

source Sense

Hello was a San Francisco startup that made a sleep-tracking ball called Sense. Founded in 2012, the company developed a second-generation ball with voice, but shortly after in 2017 decided to shut down. The company did not disclose why.

Funds raised: $40 million

Year closed: 2017

Healthspot

Founded in 2010, Healthspot was a Dublin, Ohio-based startup that operated kiosks where people could video chat with doctors. The company’s hardware approach ultimately lost out to the software approaches of companies like Teladoc and American Well, and it closed in 2016.

Funds raised: $45 million

Year closed: 2016

Verdezyne

We are super excited about the progress we made in March on our VerdePalm manufacturing site. #Malaysia #biotech pic.twitter.com/mcf9G2mm4K — Verdezyne, Inc. (@Verdezyne) April 5, 2018

Founded in 2008, the Califorina-based synthetic biology company was developing renewable chemicals. But the company had to go into bankruptcy after one of its backers withdrew its funding, marking the end of the line for the company. The company had at the time been in the process of building a facility.

Funds raised: $89 million

Year closed: 2018

ReVision Optics

Founded in 1996, ReVision Optics made an eye technology to correct presbyopia, or the condition in which you start to lose the ability to see nearby objects as clearly as you age. Presbyopia is a common condition that can be corrected with glasses, contacts, or surgery, but ReVision’s CEO told OIS Weekly that the market was “very challenging.”

Funds raised: $172 million

Year closed: 2018

Drugstore.com

caption A pharmacist stands in the background as a sign rests on a counter at a Walgreens pharmacy store in Austin, TX, U.S., March 26, 2018 source Reuters/Mohammad Khursheed

Drugstore.com had a long run. Since getting its start in 1998, it racked up backing from Amazon and Kleiner Perkins. In 2011, Walgreens acquired the startup in a $429 million deal. But in 2016, Walgreens shut it down. The idea was to put more of a focus on Walgreens.com rather than have a separate brand.

Funds raised: $295 million

Year closed: 2016

Theranos

caption Former Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves the Robert F. Peckham U.S. Federal Court on January 14, 2019 in San Jose, California. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Theranos, the once darling blood-testing company founded in 2003, had a spectacular fall from grace from 2015 until September 2018 when it shut down for good. The company hadn’t hit key development milestones and had to default on its debt financing. The company had faced expensive lawsuits from investors and patients after The Wall Street Journal raised questions about the company’s blood-testing technology. Its founder Elizabeth Holmes stepped down as CEO in June, and she and former Theranos president Sunny Balwani face charges of wire fraud.

Funds raised: more than $700 million

Year closed: 2018