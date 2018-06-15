Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is stepping down as CEO as she faces charges of wire fraud

Elizabeth Holmes is no longer the CEO of Theranos as she faces charges of wire fraud.

Holmes, who founded the blood-testing company in 2003, will be replaced by David Taylor, the company’s general counsel, the board said in a statement Friday.

“Today’s indictment alleges that through their company, Theranos, CEO Elizabeth Holmes and COO Sunny Balwani not only defrauded investors, but also consumers who trusted and relied upon their allegedly-revolutionary blood-testing technology,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Theranos initially came under fire in 2015 over the accuracy of its blood tests. At one point, it was valued at $9 billion, but in recent months it has laid off most of its employees and is pleading with investors for more cash as it faces setbacks in the lab on its Zika test.

In March, the SEC charged Holmes, and Theranos with “massive fraud.” As part of the settlement of those charges, Holmes paid a fine and cannot be a director or officer of a publicly traded company for 10 years.

Here’s the statement:

“The Board of Directors of Theranos, Inc., announced today that Elizabeth Holmes has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and David Taylor, the Company’s General Counsel, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel.