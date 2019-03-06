There are 13 Malaysians in Forbes’ 2019 Billionaires list – and Robert Kuok remains top despite being US$2 billion poorer

Malaysia’s richest person is Robert Kuok, according to Forbes. The Straits Times

A total of 13 Malaysians have made the annual Forbes’ 2019 Billionaires list of the richest people in the world released on Tuesday (Mar 5).

According to Forbes, Malaysia’s richest person is Robert Kuok, with a net worth of US$12.8 billion (RM52 billion), down from US$14.8 billion last year.

The 95-year-old founder of Shangri-La Hotels and owner of Kuok Group, which has interests in hotels, real estate and commodities, ranks 104th in the overall ranking this year, down from 96th place in last year’s edition.

The next two Malaysians after Kuok is 78-year-old Quek Leng Chan in 149th place and 88-year-old Teh Hong Piow in 233th place.

As the executive chairman of conglomerate Hong Leong Co. (Malaysia) – which has interests in finance, property and food – Quek has a net worth of US$9.4 billion.

Teh, founder of Malaysian banking behemoth Public Bank, chaired the company for decades, and now has a net worth of US$6.7 billion.

According to Forbes, a total of 2,153 billionaires made the list this year, down from 2,208 in 2018 – the first decrease since 2016.

The richest person in Asia is Mukesh Ambani from India, at 13th place with a net worth of US$50 billion.

CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos is the richest man on Earth for the second consecutive year, with a net worth of US$131 billion, followed by Bill Gates with US$96.5 billion.

The youngest billionaire on the global list is none other than 21-year-old Kylie Jenner, who was also named the youngest self-made billionaire of all time. Meanwhile, at 100 years old, Pacific International Lines’ Chang Yun Chung remains the oldest billionaire on both the Singapore and global lists.

The 14 Malaysians on the list are:

1) Robert Kuok, 95, founder of Shangri-La Hotels and owner of Kuok Group

2019 rank: 104

Wealth: US$12.8 billion

2) Quek Leng Chan, 78, executive chairman of Hong Leong Co. (Malaysia)

2019 rank: 149

Wealth: US$9.4 billion

3) Teh Hong Piow, 88, founder of Public Bank

2019 rank: 233

Wealth: US$6.7 billion

4) Ananda Krishnan, 80, stakeholder and investor

2019 rank: 261

Wealth: US$6.2 billion

5) Lee Shin Cheng, 79, chairman of IOI Corp.

2019 rank: 325

Wealth: US$5.4 billion

6) Chen Lip Keong, 71, CEO and majority shareholder of NagaCorp.

2019 rank: 355

Wealth: US$5 billion

7) Lim Kok Thay, 67, chairman of Genting

2019 rank: 436

Wealth: US$4.4 billion

8) Lau Cho Kun, 83, largest shareholder in Hap Seng Consolidated

2019 rank: 645

Wealth: US$3.4 billion

9) Kuan Kam Hon, 72, founder of Hartalega Holdings

2019 rank: 962

Wealth: US$2.4 billion

Tied – 10) Syed Mokhtar AlBukhary, stakeholder in listed conglomerates MMC Corp. and DRB-Hicom

2019 rank: 1,349

Wealth: US$1.7 billion

Koon Poh Keong, 57, group CEO of Press Metal

2019 rank: 1,349

Wealth: US$1.7 billion

12) Jeffrey Cheah, executive chairman of Malaysian conglomerate Sunway

2019 rank: 1,717

Wealth: US$1.3 billion

13) Lim Wee Chai, 61, founder of Top Glove

2019 rank: 1,818

Wealth: US$1.2 billion