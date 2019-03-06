There are 22 Singaporeans in Forbes’ 2019 Billionaires list – including the founders of Haidilao, Hotel 81 and Osim

- The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Reuters
A total of 22 Singaporeans have made the annual Forbes’ 2019 Billionaires list of the richest people in the world released on Tuesday (Mar 5).
Topping the Singapore cohort are brothers Robert and Philip Ng, aged 67 and 60 respectively, who control real estate company Far East Organization – Singapore’s largest private landlord and property developer which was founded by their father Ng Teng Fong.
With a net worth of US$12 billion (S$16 billion), up from US$10.8 billion last year, the duo clinched the 112nd spot in the overall 2019 ranking.
Behind them in 203rd place is Goh Cheng Liang, with an estimated wealth of US$7.2 billion. 91-year-old Goh owns a 39 per cent stake in Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings.
And 21 places behind Goh is 48-year-old Zhang Yong, co-founder and chairman of Sichuan hotpot chain Haidilao. Described by Forbes as “China’s richest restaurateur”, Zhang is a Singapore citizen, and has a net worth of US$6.8 billion.
The other co-founder of Haidilao and Zhang’s wife, Shu Ping, is also a Singapore citizen, and was also listed at 1,281st spot, with a net worth of US$1.8 billion. Together, they are worth US$8.6 billion.
This is the first time that the co-founders of Haidilao made it onto the list.
The hotpot chain, which went public in September last year, now has 370 restaurants – in China, the US, Japan, South Korea and Singapore – which together generate US$10.4 billion in sales, Forbes said.
Out of the 22 Singaporeans, 13 saw their wealth increase since 2018, including Goh Cheng Liang, whose wealth increased by US$200 million; and investor Peter Lim, whose wealth rose by US$300 million.
At 100 years old, Pacific International Lines’ Chang Yun Chung remains the oldest billionaire on both the Singapore and global lists. Meanwhile, the youngest billionaire on the global list is none other than 21-year-old Kylie Jenner, who was also named the youngest self-made billionaire of all time.
CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos is the richest man on Earth for the second consecutive year, with a net worth of US$131 billion, followed by Bill Gates with US$96.5 billion.
The richest person in Asia is Mukesh Ambani from India, at 13th place with a net worth of US$50 billion.
According to Forbes, a total of 2,153 billionaires made the list this year, down from 2,208 in 2018 – the first decrease since 2016.
The 22 Singaporeans on the list are:
1) Robert and Philip Ng, control real estate company Far East Organization
2019 rank: 112
Wealth: US$12 billion
2) Goh Cheng Liang, 91, 39 per cent stake in Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings
2019 rank: 203
Wealth: US$7.2 billion
3) Zhang Yong, co-founder of Haidilao
2019 rank: 224
Wealth: US$6.8 billion
4) Wee Cho Yaw, 90, chairman emeritus of United Overseas Bank (UOB)
2019 rank: 267
Wealth: US$6.1 billion
5) Kwee brothers, owners of Pontiac Land
2019 rank: 311
Wealth: US$5.6 billion
6) Kwek Leng Beng, 78, executive chairman of Singapore’s Hong Leong Group
2019 rank: 745
Wealth: US$3 billion
7) Raj Kumar and Kishin RK, Royal Holdings/RB Capital property
2019 rank: 745
Wealth: US$2.8 billion
8) Choo Chong Ngen, 65, founder of Hotel 81
2019 rank: 877
Wealth: US$2.6 billion
9) Jason Chang, 74, chairman of Taiwan’s Advanced Semiconductor Engineering
2019 rank: 916
Wealth: US$2.5 billion
10) Peter Lim, 65, business magnate, entrepreneur, and investor
2019 rank: 916
Wealth: US$2.5 billion
11) Kuok Khoon Hong, 69, co-founder of Wilmar
2019 rank: 962
Wealth: US$2.4 billion
12) Chang Yun Chung, 100, co-founder of Pacific International Lines
2019 rank: 1,116
Wealth: US$2.1 billion
13) Sam Goi, 70, owner of Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing
2019 rank: 1,227
Wealth: US$1.9 billion
14) Shu Ping, 49, co-founder and director of Haidilao
2019 rank: 1,281
Wealth: US$1.8 billion
Tied – 15) Asok Kumar Hiranandani, 64, co-founder of the erstwhile Royal Brothers property group
2019 rank: 1,349
Wealth: US$1.7 billion
Lim Oon Kuin, 75, founder of Hin Leong Trading
2019 rank: 1,349
Wealth: US$1.7 billion
17) Zhong Sheng Jian, 61, chairman of Yanlord Land
2019 rank: 1,425
Wealth: US$1.6 billion
Tied – 18) Chua Thian Poh, 70, founder of Ho Bee Land
2019 rank: 1,511
Wealth: US$1.5 billion
Oei Hong Leong, 70, investor
2019 rank: 1,511
Wealth: US$1.5 billion
Tied – 20) Ron Sim, 60, founder of Osim International
2019 rank: 1,605
Wealth: US$1.4 billion
Zhao Tao, 53, chairman of Shandong Buchang Parmaceuticals
2019 rank: 1,605
Wealth: US$1.4 billion
22) Koh Wee Meng, 55, controls Fragrance Group
2019 rank: 1,818
Wealth: US$1.2 billion
