There are bubble tea croissants, tarts, hotpot… and now a restaurant is even selling bubble tea crabs

Do not ever underestimate the power of a food fad, especially if you live in Malaysia or Singapore.

People who live in this part of the world are fiercely passionate about food, and it’s not uncommon to see food-related trends take on a life of their own.

Case in point: bubble tea.

From fruit tea to cheese tea and (more recently) brown sugar milk tea, many bubble tea stores have made a pretty penny by coming up with new takes on the sugary beverage to cater to Asia’s Instagram-obsessed young adults.

With no signs of slowing down, it seems that other businesses in the F&B industry are now looking to also cash in on the desire of bubble tea lovers to continually be amused.

A popular crab restaurant chain in Malaysia has now become one of these businesses, with the addition of a bubble tea-flavoured crab at its restaurants in Seremban, Balakong and Kuala Lumpur.

In a Facebook post dated May 4, Crab Generation Restaurant wrote in Chinese that the “brown sugar tapioca pearl crab” was a combination of succulent crab meat and bouncy bubble tea pearls.

The restaurant is no stranger to experimental flavours, and has in the past introduced crabs served with Oreo cookies and cheese.

While the idea might throw you off, Crab Generation’s bubble tea crab is not the only out-of-this-world bubble tea food item to be launched in recent months.

Just last month, Spice World Hot Pot in Singapore launched a bubble tea hotpot, while shops in both Singapore and Malaysia have started selling bubble tea ice cream, tarts and even croissants.

We’re not sure how delicious such unconventional bubble tea-flavoured food items are, but one thing’s for sure – the ability to show them off on Instagram means the bubble tea bubble is not about to burst anytime soon.

