There have been over 24,600 Covid-19 infections in Singapore so far

Singapore has confirmed an additional 884 cases of Covid-19 infection on Tuesday (May 12), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

This brings the total number of cases since Jan 23 to 24,671.

As it had been in recent weeks, the vast majority of new cases are work permit holders who live in dormitories. Out of the new cases, three are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

As of Monday, 21 people have died due to Covid-19 complications. More than 19,000 remain in isolation facilities while 1,093 are still hospitalised.

