There is 1 Singaporean or PR among the 451 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

Singapore has reported another 451 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday (May 19), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Again, the vast majority of new cases are foreign workers living in dormitories. There is only one Singaporean or permanent resident among Tuesday’s cases, MOH said.

This brings the total number of cases since Jan 23 to 28,794.

As of May 18, there were 17,450 patients in community isolation facilities, while 12 patients were in critical condition. Over 1,000 patients remained in stable condition in hospital. There have been 22 deaths related to the disease in Singapore.

