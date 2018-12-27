There is now a free online will-writing service for Singaporeans who don’t know where to start

A new online service by OCBC Bank will allow Singaporeans aged 21 and above to prepare their own wills without the help of a lawyer.

According to the bank, the whole process takes just 10 minutes and can be completed on any computer, laptop or smart device.

While it is common for Singaporeans to seek legal help when writing their wills, there is no legal requirement that makes it compulsory for a lawyer to be involved.

The bank added that its service will be provided for free, compared to lawyers who typically charge around S$99 to S$500 to prepare a basic will.

The OCBC Online Will Generator was developed by the bank as part of its Silver Years programme, which offers financial advisory and lifestyle initiatives for customers above the age of 55.

“We have seen news articles reporting that people were put off making wills as they are worried about the complexity and costs. We want to change all that by making this seemingly tedious and costly process a fuss-free and free-of-charge online experience that is open to everyone, especially our pioneer generation citizens,” said Dennis Tan, head of consumer financial services Singapore at OCBC.

To use the service, one must appoint an executor to ensure the will is carried out, and list the beneficiaries of various assets. If these beneficiaries are under 18, a legal guardian must be appointed.

OCBC’s will generator will also prompt the user to allocate his assets and list down any other instructions such as funeral or after-life arrangements.

Once the form is completed, the will can be generated, downloaded and printed for signing. It can then be registered with the National Will Registry.

According to OCBC, a will must meet the following requirements to be considered valid:

(i) the testator cannot be a minor and must be of sound mind;

(ii) the testator must sign the will before two witnesses;

(iii) the witnesses should be above the age of 21;

(iv) the witnesses must be of sound mind;

(v) the witnesses cannot be beneficiaries under the will;

(vi) the witnesses’ full particulars should be included into the will should there be a need to contact them; and

(vii) the original will must be produced in an application for Grant of Probate once the Testator has passed away.

While useful, OCBC says the will generator is intended for general use only and does not contain or convey any legal or other advice, so users will still need to engage a lawyer’s help with more specific or complicated will requirements.

