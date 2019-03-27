There were more than 30,000 flights between Singapore and KL in one year – and 15 of the 20 busiest international routes are in APAC

This is the second consecutive year that the Singapore-KL route has topped the chart The Straits Times

Thinking of going on a short getaway to Malaysia? You’re not alone.

The Singapore-Kuala Lumpur (KL) route is again the world’s busiest international route, with eight carriers operating 30,187 flights over a period of 12 months – averaging to almost 82 flights every day.

The busiest international route is also one of the world’s shortest routes – with a flight time of just over an hour.

This is the second consecutive year that the Singapore-KL route has topped the chart published by travel information provider OAG on Tuesday (March 26).

The study was conducted based on the frequency of flights that operated between two cities from March 2018 to February 2019.

That’s not all – the report shows that other international routes in the Asia Pacific are also remarkably busy.

In fact, 15 of the 20 busiest international air routes are located in the region. The Hong Kong-Taipei route is the second busiest international route with 28,447 flights a year, while the Singapore-Jakarta airlink comes in at third place with 27,046 flights annually.

OAG also found that half of the busiest international routes operate from one of Asia’s biggest hubs, Hong Kong, which has almost 499 flights leaving everyday.

Here’s the full list of the top 20 busiest international routes in the world:

Singapore-Kuala Lumpur Hong Kong-Taiwan Singapore-Jakarta Hong Kong-Shanghai Jakarta-Kuala Lumpur South Korea (Incheon)-Japan (Kansai) New York (LaGuardia)-Toronto Hong Kong-South Korea (Incheon) Singapore-Bangkok Dubai-Kuwait Bangkok-Hong Kong Hong Kong-Beijing New York (John F. Kennedy)-London (Heathrow) Japan (Tokyo)-Taiwan Dublin-London (Heathrow) Japan (Kansai)-Shanghai Singapore-Hong Kong Chicago-Toronto South Korea (Incheon)-Japan (Tokyo) Japan (Kansai)-Taiwan

