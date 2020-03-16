There’s a ‘bubble’ around the Pentagon chief as the coronavirus spreads — Trump says he hasn’t thought about doing the same

caption Donald Trump. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Pentagon is keeping a ‘bubble’ around senior leadership at the Department of Defense, but the White House is not considering doing the same for the president.

Starting Monday, the secretary of defense and the deputy secretary will remain physically separated to protect them from the coronavirus. All interactions will be conducted via teleconference.

When asked if he and the vice president will be doing the same, President Donald Trump said Monday afternoon that he hasn’t thought about it.

The Pentagon is keeping a “bubble’ around senior Department of Defense leadership as the coronavirus spreads across the US, but the White House is not doing the same for the president.

“Starting today, the secretary and the deputy secretary are remaining physically separated,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters Monday, explaining that the Department of Defense is “attempting to put a, for lack of a better term, a bubble around the two of them.”

All interactions with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist are being conducted via teleconference.

Hoffman added that the Pentagon is “screening people that are entering the secretary’s suite and limiting the number of people who have access as well.”

Asked at a press briefing Monday afternoon if he and Vice President Mike Pence plan to do the same, President Donald Trump, standing among a crowd of officials in the White House briefing room, said, “We haven’t thought of it.”

The president added that “we’re very careful with being together.” He said that “We have to be very vigilant.”

In carrying out his duties, Trump has come into contact with a number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), a disease that first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan but has since spread to more than 169,000 people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 6,500 people.

The president was tested for the virus last week, and on Saturday, the White House physician reported that the test came back negative.

The US has so far reported 70 coronavirus deaths and more than 4,000 confirmed cases, and the situation is expected to worsen.