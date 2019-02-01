There’s a carnival with a human claw machine and supersized Cluedo escape room at Sentosa – here’s what the larger-than-life toys at Hasbro’s Toybox carnival are like

Hasbro’s Toybox carnival in Sentosa runs from Feb 1 to 17. Sean Lim / Business Insider

Your childhood dream has come alive – supersized toys taller than you are now here in Singapore. And yes, you can play with them to your heart’s content.

American toy and board game giant Hasbro just unveiled its first-ever multi-brand carnival in Asia at Palawan Green in Sentosa.

Running only from Feb 1 to 17, the 4,800 sqm mega-playground is basically the best memories from your childhood blown way out of proportion.

When I visited the carnival during a preview on Thursday (Jan 31), I sure had a whole lot of fun – maybe a little too much, for my age (I’m 20).

But hey, the carnival isn’t only for kids – young-at-heart adults are also welcome to participate at all nine game booths, which includes a gigantic bouncy playground.

Here’s what it was like.

While entry to the carnival is free of charge, visitors have to top up credits into their Toybox wristbands – S$1 for one credit – to have a go at the games which cost between five and 18 credits each.

The centre piece of the carnival is this massive bouncy castle – named Play Pool – that costs five credits and is of course, filled with lots of pink, blue and white balls.

Baby Alive fans will go crazy for the Baby Alive area where the dolls – known for their lifelike features such as being able to drink, talk and pee – are placed in a make believe nursery. For 15 credits, visitors get to care for the precious little dolls as if they’ve just been born.

Visitors first pick a baby doll up from the cradles at the booth.

They then visit the clinic to give the doll a medical checkup with a toy stethoscope and thermometer before feeding it water.

After which, participants go back “home”, where there’s a dining table, a sofa, a dollhouse and a kitchen set.

This free-play area is where visitors can play with their dolls and even cook for them. Sean Lim / Business Insider

For 10 credits, visitors at Play-Doh Land are given five mini multi-coloured tubs to play with.

They are also provided with accessories and instruction manuals on how to make fortune cookies and pineapple tarts – it is the Chinese New Year after all.

Participants are encouraged to snap a photo of their creations and upload it to Facebook for a chance to win the Play-Doh Picnic Party Championship – where mystery prizes are awarded every week.

To enter the competition, creations must be aligned with weekly themes. From Feb 1 to 6, the theme is Chinese New Year Play-Doh Delights.

For My Little Pony fans, this next booth filled with rainbows and all things colourful is sure to spark joy.

There are two activities offered here – a creation studio that costs 15 credits and a makeover salon that costs 10.

At the creation studio, participants can unleash their creativity as they are provided with a pony (either Applejack or Twilight Sparkle), a paintbrush, six mini paint tubs and some stickers.

The adjacent beauty station is for those who wish to get dolled up with magical-looking, iridescent hair clip-ons.

The hair extensions come in a set of three colours – curated according to each of My Little Pony’s Mane 6 characters.

Toybox employees will do the clipping for you.

Participants can also get My Little Pony tattoos – even on their faces.

And that’s not all – friendship bracelets can also be created using colourful beads.

Although participants have the artistic freedom to choose whichever beads they want to put on their bracelets, an employee told Business Insider that many young children find it difficult to thread the beads through the strings themselves. So if you have young kids, be on standby to help out.

Those who love a little action can prove they’re a good shot at Nerf’s booth, which costs 18 credits. There are multiple stages such as “capture the flag” and three accuracy stations.

Two teams compete in the “capture the flag” stage and aim to find three of their opposing team’s flags hidden in the game zone. If a player is shot, he or she has to run to the side and complete 10 star jumps.

They can take cover behind cushion barrels and crates scattered around in the zone.

Participants then proceed to the three accuracy challenges where they try their hand at shooting and hitting down targets.

But don’t get your hopes up for any rewards – even if you hit the bullseye with all your shots, your only prize will be pride and glory.

Transformers, robots and car lovers would be thrilled at the next booth which costs 15 credits.

In five minutes, participants must complete on the racetrack with remote-controlled Bumblebee or Optiumus Prime toys that can be transformed from robot to car.

And in the Battle Ring, participants equip themselves with Bumblebee or Optimus Prime’s face masks and blasters.

And for the board game fans, Cluedo is no longer constrained to a piece of cardboard here. Equipped with a UV flashlight and a Case File, participants enter the gigantic Cluedo escape room in groups of four to six to search for clues to deduce the murderer, the weapon and the crime location. Damage: 10 credits.

The Case File is for you to keep track of clues that are uncovered.

The UV torchlight reveals blood stains and hidden messages.

There are a total of four rooms and crime solvers are only allowed to stay in each one for five minutes. As such, the waiting time can be pretty long – especially if there’s a bunch of people before you who cannot solve the mystery.

But take note that the game requires a fair bit of general knowledge, and children might not be able to independently solve it themselves. However, there are employees in the rooms to provide hints.

Now for the game I liked most – the Super Claw machine. Instead of stuffed animals, you’re the one in the machine tasked to catch prizes.

One person will have to control the joysticks and push the buttons for you.

If you’re in the machine, you will be dangled in a harness and tasked to pick up as many balls as you can before one minute is up. Prizes are awarded based on the colour of balls picked up.

Only those whose heights are between 1.2m and 1.8m can be strapped to the claw machine.

Another board game come alive in this carnival is Monopoly.

Players first roll huge dice to determine the maximum number of Chance cards – which give them free entry to the human claw machine and the bouncy playground – they can win. They then step into the Chance Vault to grab as many cards as they can in 15 seconds.

Like in the board game, players have to be careful not to grab Go to Jail cards. Because if you do, you’ll have to got to jail.

Each time a visitor completes an activity, he or she will be awarded with a stamp and once the visitor gets a set of three in a row (vertical, horizontal or diagonal), he or she wins a small prize (mini My Little Pony and Transformers figurines).

And if he or she completes all squares, the grand prize of a My Little Pony plushie or a Transformers toy would be his or hers.

There are also free live shows at the main stage, if you don’t want to play.

The shows feature My Little Pony, Transformers and Mr Monopoly Dragon Dances at specific timings.

