There’s a new ‘flexible living’ space among Keong Saik’s shophouses – and it offers a room where you can sleep under the stars

The face of housing and accommodation is changing.

From co-living spaces to tiny homes, what counts as a home is no longer a living room, kitchen and three bedrooms.

Now, a new “flexible living” concept has come to Singapore. Unlike co-living spaces such as those provided by Hmlet, these new types of homes look much more like serviced apartments but with shared social spaces such as a common lounge or kitchen.

Located among a row of shophouses at Keong Saik Road in Chinatown, KēSa (pronounced kee-sah) House is a 60-room flexible living concept that houses six international F&B outlets under one roof.

From social areas that encourage interaction between guests – to a room where you can stargaze through a window on your roof – here is a look at how KēSa House works.

Common spaces

From the get-go, KēSa House has already gotten rid of the usual check-in counters.

Instead, they’re allowing guests to rest in the KēSaLobby while the hosts check them in with electronic tablets.

Guests may choose to have a cup of coffee or a cocktail at the Affogato Lounge, which is run by the people behind The Affogato Bar.

It serves a range of homemade sandwiches to salads for those who are looking to grab a bite – and icecream for those with a sweet tooth.

The Affogato Lounge will be open daily from 8am till 11pm.

The KēSaLobby and Affogato Lounge is open to both the public and guests of KēSa House.

Located on the second floor, KēSaLounge is a space that encourages occupants to interact with each other.

KēSaLounge is also a productive working environment that includes multiple charging stations.

Common spaces aside, the most exciting thing about KēSa House are the five uniquely constructed room concepts that have been tailored to the changing needs of every guest.

All 60 rooms include single or double beds, a bathroom with a walk-in shower and toiletries from Ashley and Co, a smart TV with cable services, complimentary Wi-Fi and universal plug points.

Here is a sneak preview into the rooms you can pick and choose from:

Studio

With only two studio rooms up for grabs, the biggest living space in KēSa House boasts a comfortable size of 29 sq m.

The Studio comes with a built in kitchenette for those who prefer a private cooking space.

Only one Studio out of the two offers a private terrace that overlooks a quiet back area of Keong Saik road.

While the other Studio does not have a terrace, it includes a walk-in wardrobe and a curtain which separates the bedroom and living space.

The daily rate of the studio is S$260 (US$192), while the weekly and monthly rates are S$1,170 and S$5,096 respectively.

Urban

The Urban room is slightly smaller with a size of 11 to 13 sq m with a view of the busy street.

Urban rooms offer both single and double beds, each at a different price.

The daily rate of the Urban single room is S$180, while the weekly and monthly rates are S$810 and S$3,528 respectively.

The daily rate of the Urban double room is S$200, while the weekly and monthly rates are S$900 and S$3,920 respectively.

Entertain

The Entertain rooms also come with either a single or double bed, and the rooms are 11 to 22 sq m.

What stands out most is the private terrace that all Entertain rooms come with, which is perfect for hosting friends.

KēSa House does not have a “no guests” policy, so friends of the occupants of KēSa House are welcome to come up to the rooms as long as they register with the hosts.

The daily rate of the Entertain single room is S$200, while the weekly and monthly rates are S$900 and S$3,920 respectively.

The daily rate of the Entertain double room is S$240, while the weekly and monthly rates are S$1,080 and S$4,704 respectively.

Sky

The Sky room quite possibly has the most interesting concept of all.

The light shining onto the beds is natural sunlight – and it comes from the skylight feature of the Sky room.

The skylights are built onto the roof of the Sky room and positioned right above the beds, so occupants can watch the sunset and sleep under the stars.

The skylights can easily be controlled by occupants.

The daily rate of the Sky single room is S$180, while the weekly and monthly rates are S$810 and S$3,528 respectively.

The daily rate of the Sky double room is S$200, while the weekly and monthly rates are S$900 and S$3,920 respectively.

Cosy

Albeit smaller than other rooms, the Cosy room lives up to its name by providing a warm atmosphere perfect for a short stay.

The rooms are 13 sq m large.

The idea of flexible living spaces that KēSa House wants to showcase is demonstrated best in the Cosy room.

Despite being the smallest room out of the five living spaces, there are still many hidden storage places for occupants to place their things in without making the room seem cluttered.

Shoes, or even laptops can be placed in a compartment under the bed.

The daily rate of the Cosy room is S$180, while the weekly and monthly rates are S$810 and S$3,528 respectively.

If there are multiple rooms that caught your eye, don’t sweat it.

KēSa House allows occupants to extend their stays even at the last minute, as long as there are available rooms.

Guests who are staying for an extended period of time can request for a change of environment anytime – also subject to room availability.

KēSa House will officially be open to public on April 15 and it is located at 55 Keong Saik Rd.

