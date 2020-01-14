There’s a new website comparing petrol prices – and it calculates all promotions to tell you which brand’s the cheapest

With so many different credit card discounts and promotions, it’s tough for drivers to compare prices. Singapore Press Holdings

Four months after launching its groceries price comparison site, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) is back with another site – this time, for petrol and diesel.

The site, named Fuel Kaki, lets drivers compare the price per litre of retail fuel (after considering all discounts, rebates and cashback) and view loyalty programmes and promotions, which can help them make “substantial savings”, the agency said in a statement on Monday (Jan 13).

Said CASE Vice-President Melvin Yong: “Fuel makes up a significant portion of a motorist’s monthly expenses. With so many different credit card discounts and promotions, it can be challenging for motorists to make effective comparison.”

“Fuel Kaki aims to provide motorists with timely information on pump prices and promotions for easy comparison, thus helping motorists to stretch their dollar when they refuel,” he added.

The site takes data from ExxonMobil Asia Pacific (which runs Esso stations here), with price data from other retailers manually updated by CASE.

The association cited a recent inquiry which found that promotions offered by petrol retailers were not easily compared due to different terms and conditions.

It added that the new site would improve price transparency and encourage greater competition between retailers.

