There’s now a virtual version of Sentosa on Animal Crossing – here’s how to get there

Singapore’s Sentosa island is now “open” for virtual visiting on Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing. Sentosa

The Covid-19 pandemic may have put the brakes on all leisure and social activities in the real world, but life still goes on abundantly in virtual worlds – such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

And now, players can even visit one of Singapore’s most famous locations in the Animal Crossing realm. You see, Singapore’s Sentosa island has become the very first local brand to make its mark on the hit Nintendo Switch game.

On Friday (May 8), Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) announced the launch of Sentosa Crossing, a digital version of the tourist attraction and island located near the south of Singapore.

WATCH: The touching moment a returnee at Rasa Sentosa played ‘Home’ on violin as prelude to the #SGUnited applause

Various landmarks and attractions from the real Sentosa island were replicated for the game. This includes its beach activities, the iconic Sentosa roundabout, beach bars (Ola Beach Club, FOC Sentosa and Rumours Beach Club), So Spa & Le Meridien Hotel Onsen Suite’s indoor spa, the Butterfly & Insect Kingdom and S.E.A. Aquarium, the Skyline Luge, and a romantic beach wedding.

Various landmarks and attractions – such as the Skyline Luge – from the real Sentosa were replicated for the game. Sentosa

Players who want to visit Sentosa Crossing must register on the Sentosa website for one of 36 free slots available each day.

To do so, users will need to correctly answer a chosen question for the week. Successful applicants will be notified by email, and they will need to confirm the slot with a code sent to their email.

The virtual island is open from 10am to 12pm, 2pm to 4pm, and 6pm to 8pm daily. Each two-hour window features three 30min sessions, and each session is limited to four visitors only.

Read also: