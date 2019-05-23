Theresa May shelves Brexit Withdrawal bill following Cabinet mutiny

caption Theresa May source Getty

The prime minister has shelved plans to publish her Brexit Withdrawal Bill on Friday.

Several senior members of May’s Cabinet had requested meetings with her in order to demand she drops plans to hold a vote on a second referendum.

The former Leader of the House, Andrea Leadsom, resigned on Thursday over the plans.

LONDON – Theresa May has shelved plans to publish her Brexit legislation this week, after senior members of her Cabinet withdrew their support for her plans.

The prime minister had planned to publish the bill on Friday ahead of a vote on it at the start of June, but will now seek to rewrite it.

A spokesman for May said that she was “listening to the concerns of colleagues” over the bill.

Several senior ministers requested meetings with the prime minister on Wednesday in order to demand that she drop key elements of the bill, including provisions to allow a parliamentary vote on whether to hold a second referendum.

Ministers revealed on Thursday that plans to publish the bill on Friday, ahead of a vote in June, had been dropped. However, they insisted that the bill would still go to a vote at an as yet unconfirmed date.

“We had hoped to hold second reading on Friday 7 June, at the moment we have not secured agreement to this in the usual channels,” government whip Mark Spencer MP told the House of Commons.

The former Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom resigned on Wednesday evening in protest over the bill.

The decision comes as the prime minister comes under intense pressure to resign, with May’s allies suggesting she will quit as early as Friday.