Theresa May interrupted with shouts of ‘Stop Brexit’ during her resignation speech while husband Philip jokes: ‘That wasn’t me’

caption Theresa May, next to her husband Philip, delivers a speech outside Downing Street, on her last day in office as Britain’s Prime Minister, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. source Reuters / Hannah McKay

Theresa May responded to a protestor who shouted “stop Brexit” during her farewell speech on Wednesday.

The outgoing prime minister responded: “The answer to that is, I think not.”

Her husband Philip joked: “That wasn’t me.”

May has now travelled to Buckingham Palace to offer her resignation, paving the way for incoming prime minister Boris Johnson to replace her.

As she thanked her husband Philip for being her "closest companion," an anti-Brexit protestor standing near the gates of Downing Street was heard to audibly interrupt her speech.

Watch: ‘Stop Brexit’ protestor interrupts Theresa May’s farewell speech

"The answer to that is, I think not" UK PM Theresa May responds, as her farewell speech outside Downing Street is interrupted by a shout of "Stop Brexit" Live updates: https://t.co/KgAPMIozzW pic.twitter.com/oKLaNY8p2E — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 24, 2019

May, who resigned after parliament rejected her Brexit plan three times, had lunch with her husband Philip on the terrace of Downing Street before making her valedictory speech on the steps outside.

“I am about to go to Buckingham Palace to tender my resignation to Her Majesty The Queen,” she said.

“I repeat my warm congratulations to Boris on winning the Conservative leadership election. I wish him and the government he will lead every good fortune in the months and years ahead.

“Their successes will be our country’s successes, and I hope that they will be many.”

Shortly before, she led her final Prime Minister’s Questions, where she appeared tearful, and where Conservative MPs offered her a standing ovation as she left the chamber.

She offered a lukewarm reception to incoming prime minister Boris Johnson, who resigned from Cabinet last year in protest at her Brexit plan, and signed off by urging Jeremy Corbyn to follow her lead and resign as party leader.

May has now travelled to Buckingham Palace to offer her resignation. Boris Johnson will arrive shortly after and tell the Queen he is able to form a government, at which point he will be appointed prime minister.