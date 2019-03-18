Theresa May cannot hold third vote on her Brexit deal, says John Bercow

source CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/AFP/Getty Images)

Theresa May could be barred from holding another vote on her Brexit deal.

In an explosive intervention on Monday, House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said governments cannot ask MPs to vote repeatedly on the same proposition.

Bercow told MPs: “The government cannot legitimately resubmit the same proposition, or substantially the same proposition, as last week which was rejected by 149 votes.”

The prime minister had been considering holding another “meaningful vote” this week.

LONDON – Theresa May cannot hold a third vote on her Brexit deal until there are significant changes to it, according to an explosive intervention from House of Commons Speaker John Bercow.

Speaking on Monday, Bercow said that parliamentary precedent barred the government from holding repeated votes on the main motion. May had been considering holding another meaningful vote on her Brexit deal this week.

The Commons Speaker cited a passage in Erskine May, the parliamentary handbook, which states: “A motion or amendment which is the same, in substance, as a question which has been decided in the affirmative or negative during the current session may not be forwarded again during that session.”

The Speaker told Members of Parliament: “The government cannot legitimately resubmit the same proposition, or substantially the same proposition, as last week which was rejected by 149 votes.”

The prime minister has already held two House of Commons votes on her Brexit deal, both of which were rejected by MPs by huge margins, and had planned to hold a third as soon as this week.

Downing Street hopes that a sufficient number of opponents to her deal with the European Union will be convinced to back it now that they are faced with the prospect of a lengty delay to Brexit.

Bercow said that the second vote which took place last week had been permissible because the prime minister added documents to the Brexit deal which changed its substance significantly after the first vote.

However, May cannot bring the deal back for another vote until there are significant changes to it, he concluded.

The European Union has already stated that it will not offer any new concessions on the Withdrawal Agreement, creating a huge headache for Downing Street, which is likely to challenge Bercow’s position.

Dr Hannah White, deputy director of the Institute for Government think tank, said that MPs could overrule convention if it is clear there is majority support for the deal.

“Bercow [is] ruling that MV3 [the third meaningful vote] might fall foul of convention that House should not be asked ‘same’ question more than once in same Session,” White tweeted.

“But House could still explicitly decide to set aside this convention I think if the Government could get a majority to vote for that.”