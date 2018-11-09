A car reportedly crashed into Theresa May’s convoy in Belgium

source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

A car crashed into a convoy carrying UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel in Belgium on Friday, local media reported.

Neither May nor Michel were injured.

Two police officers on motorbikes were reportedly mildly hurt.

Local media said it was an accident.

A car crashed into UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s convoy in Belgium on Friday, local media reported.

May, who was travelling with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel to a World War I memorial in Mons, in the country’s southwest.

It’s not clear if May and Michel’s car was directly hit. Neither were hurt, according to Belgian outlets SudInfo and De Standaard.

Two police, who were travelling on motorbikes, were hit and taken to hospital with mild injuries, SudInfo reported.

Belgian newspapers Le Soir and De Standaard both reported the crash to be an accident. The identity of the driver who crashed into the convoy is not yet known.

Michel ordered the convoy to stop immediately after the crash to check on the police officers, before continuing on the journey, Belgian newspapers La Dernière Heure and De Standaard reported.