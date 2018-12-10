Theresa May delays Brexit deal vote to avoid huge defeat in Parliament

caption Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May attends a news conference after an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018 source Reuters / Dylan Martinez

Theresa May has delayed the Brexit vote scheduled for Tuesday amid fears she would lose by a significant margin.

Over 100 Conservative MPs have already voiced their opposition to the deal.

The vote was scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The Prime Minister will make a statement to parliament at 15.30 GMT.

LONDON – Theresa May will seek to delay the parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal amid fears that she could suffer a crushing defeat, according to multiple sources.

The Commons vote on whether to accept or reject May’s proposed plan for exiting the EU was due to be held on Tuesday evening, but the prime minister has reportedly told Cabinet ministers that she will now seek to delay the vote.

The Prime Minister will make a statement to the House of Commons at 15.30 GMT on Monday afteroon, followed by an emergency statement on forthcoming parliamentary business by the Leader of the House.

May is expected to confirm that the vote will be delayed until some point after the EU summit in Brussels on Thusday.

The decision to pull the vote comes amid speculation that the government could have lost the vote by more than 100 votes, risking the biggest government defeat since the Second World War.

To date, 111 Tory MPs have pledged to vote against the government, along with the vast majority of MPs from opposition parties.

The news led to the pound falling to its lowest level against the dollar in a year and a half.

Brexiteers in the Cabinet now want May to use the delay to push for changes to the Withdrawal Agreement, particularly on the terms of the backstop for avoiding a hard Irish border, Cabinet sources told BI.

“It’s not a complicated negotiation – some amendment to the backstop would be fine,” one Cabinet source said.

The opposition Labour party accused the prime minister of taking a “desperate” step to avoid defeat.

“The Government has decided Theresa May’s Brexit deal is so disastrous that it has taken the desperate step of delaying its own vote at the eleventh hour,” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said.

“We have known for at least two weeks that Theresa May’s worst of all worlds deal was going to be rejected by Parliament because it is damaging for Britain. Instead, she ploughed ahead when she should have gone back to Brussels to renegotiate or called an election so the public could elect a new government that could do so.”

The Democratic Unionist Party, which props up May’s minority government, also accused the PM of presiding over a “shambles”.

“If this is about kicking the can down the road, and getting some tweaks to the political declaration… she knows that is going to work. Quite frankly, it’s a bit of a shambles. When you cross red lines, you’re in trouble,” The DUP’s Nigel Dodds said.

There was widespread confusion on Monday morning as to whether the vote would go ahead on Tuesday as planned, with senior government figures rating the chances 50/50.

A spokesperson for the prime minister had insisted on Monday morning that the so-called “meaningful vote” would take place on Tuesday evening as planned and added that May was “confident” of winning it.

“The vote’s going ahead as planned…What we have negotiated over the past months is the best deal and the only deal,” May’s spokesperson told journalists at a briefing attended by Business Insider.

They added that they were “confident” May would win the vote.

The decision to pull the vote followed a series of phone calls by the prime minister to EU leaders over the weekend.

May spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, European President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk over the weekend, in an apparent attempt to secure last-minute concessions on the Withdrawal Agreement.

However, EU sources suggest there is no appetite to re-open negotiations.

A renegotiation is “not going to happen,” one senior EU source told BI.

This is a developing story.