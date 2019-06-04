British reporter asked Theresa May if she agrees with Trump that London Mayor Sadiq Khan is a ‘stone cold loser’

caption President Donald Trump and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference in London, Britain, on June 4, 2019. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

British Prime Minister Theresa May would not say whether she agrees with President Donald Trump that London Mayor Sadiq Khan is a “stone cold loser.”

Trump called Khan a “stone cold loser” in a tweet as he headed to the UK for an official state visit.

During a joint press conference on Tuesday, a British reporter asked May: “Prime minister, do you think that Sadiq Kahn is a ‘stone cold loser’?”

May avoided the question, but Trump took the opportunity to bash Khan. The president said the London mayor “hurts the people of this great country.”

“President Trump, as you hold talks with the current prime minister the leader of her majesty’s opposition has been addressing a protest rally against your visit in Trafalgar Square. He says he’s disappointed you attacked the London mayor and criticized your record on refugees,” Beth Rigby of Sky News said in reference to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Rigby went on to ask, “What do you have to say to him and is this man someone you could do a trade deal with? And to you, prime minister, do you think that Sadiq Kahn is a ‘stone cold loser’?”

Here’s the moment British Prime Minister Theresa May was asked if she agrees with President Donald Trump that London Mayor Sadiq Khan is a “stone cold loser.” May did not answer the question. pic.twitter.com/mtUjXRcSRs — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) June 4, 2019

In response, Trump said, “You’re talking about the mayor of London, is that who you said? Yes. Well, I think he has been a not very good mayor from what I understand.”

Trump went on to say that Khan has done a poor job as mayor of the British capital, saying, “Crime is up, a lot of problems.”

The number of killings in London rose to the highest level in a decade in 2018, according to the BBC, with 132 homicides in Britain’s largest city and capital. The apparent rise in homicides in London has coincided with a general rise in violent crime across England and Wales, with knife crime emerging as a particular cause for concern.

The president then alluded to an op-ed Khan wrote that was published over the weekend comparing Trump to the fascist leaders of the 20th century. Trump said, “I don’t think he should be criticizing a representative of the United States that can do so much good for the United Kingdom.”

The president said Khan “hurts the people of this great country and I think he should actually focus on his job.”

May did not address the issue after the president finished his remarks, and there was an awkward silence before Trump moved on to another question on Corbyn.

Trump on Monday tweeted that Khan is a “stone cold loser” on Monday as he headed to the UK for an official state visit.