Theresa May hints she will quit before next election in last-minute bid to save her leadership

source Getty

LONDON – Theresa May has dropped a big hint that she will resign before the next election as she attempts to shore up her support ahead of an imminent vote on her leadership.

On Wednesday evening Conservative MPs will vote on whether she should stand down as leader of the party.

Speaking at a briefing with journalists in parliament, a spokesperson for the prime minister said: “This vote isn’t about who leads us into the next general election.”

“It is about whether it is sensible to change leader at this point in Brexit negotiations.”

She added: “She believes it’s her duty to serve as long as her party wants her to.”

The comments are an apparent attempt to persuade MPs not to support tonight’s no confidence vote in the expectation that she will stand down after Britain has left the EU.

MPs loyal to the prime minister have advised her to set a departure date or face defeat in this evening’s vote, with many of her opponents likely to be appeased if she agrees to rule out fighting another election.

Conservative MPs will vote tonight on whether to depose Theresa May as party leader after at least 48 said they had no confidence in her. She requires 158 votes to survive, though winning by a small margin could still compel her to resign.

The prime minister will address her party at 5.00 PM GMT before a votee takes place an hour later. The result is expected at around 9.00 PM GMT.

The prime minister vowed on Wednesday morning to fight the contest with “everything I have got” and warned that removing her as prime minister could result in Brexit being cancelled or delayed.

This is a developing story.