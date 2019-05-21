Theresa May offers MPs second referendum vote if they back her Brexit bill

source Reuters

Theresa May offers Members of Parliament a binding vote on holding a second referendum

The prime minister made the offer ahead of the vote on her Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

MPs would need to back her bill before holding any vote on a second referendum.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

LONDON – Theresa May has offered members of parliament a legally binding vote on whether to hold a second referendum in a last-ditch bid to pass her Brexit deal.

In a speech in central London, the prime minister said the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) – which MPs will vote on in June – will include a provision which would force MPs to hold a vote on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum.

“The government will include in the withdrawal agreement bill at introduction the requirement to vote on whether to hold a second referendum,” she said.

“This must take place before the withdrawal agreement can be ratified.”

The offer means that parliament would need to approve the WAB before holding a vote on whether to hold a second referendum.

“If the House of Commons were to vote for a referendum, it would be requiring the Government to make provisions for such a referendum – including legislation if it wanted to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement,” May said. “So to those MPs who want a second referendum to confirm the deal: you need a deal and therefore a Withdrawal Agreement Bill to make it happen. “So let it have its Second Reading and then make your case to Parliament. “

The prime minister said the bill was parliament’s “last chance” to leave the EU with a deal.

“If MPs vote against this deal, they are voting to stop Brexit,” she said.

Following the speech, business groups urged parliament to seize the opportunity to secure a compromise.

“Brexit has left the economy stranded in no man’s land,” Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General, said.

“The Prime Minister’s offer provides a way forward, but only MPs can take it. Businesses urge them finally to find the spirit of compromise that has eluded them so far. Jobs and livelihoods depend on it.”

May’s speech received a lukewarm reception from the Democratic Unionist Party, which props up May’s minority government.

“We will examine the legislation closely when the bill is finally published but the fundamental flaws of the draft Withdrawal Agreement treaty itself remain unchanged,” the party’s deputy leader Nigel Dodds said in a statement.

What has May offered MPs?

source Reuters

Theresa May’s offer of a binding vote on holding a referendum is a sign of the difficulty May faces in passing her Brexit legislation.

After three consecutive House of Commons defeats on her Brexit deal, thanks to large numbers of her own party’s MPs rejecting it, the prime minister felt she had little choice but to attempt to win over Labour MPs.

However, May’s offer may be less than it appears. MPs have already voted and rejected a referendum before and this new vote, if it takes place, will be a whipped vote, meaning that Conservative MPs will not be free to vote as they please.

Also such a vote will only happen if parliament backs the Brexit bill in its early stages. With many Conservative MPs and the Democratic Unionist Party committed to voting it down, this is unlikely to take place.

And even if it were to pass, parliament would already have had the opportunity to amend the legislation to force a vote on a referendum in any case, regardless of what the prime minister promised today.