Theresa May refuses to say if her Brexit deal is better than remaining in the EU

caption UK Prime Minister Theresa May source BBC

Theresa May is quizzed by callers on BBC 5 live about her Brexit deal.

The prime minister, who campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU 2016, is asked if she thinks her Brexit deal will leave the country better off.

She will only tell the caller that it will be a “different environment.”

It comes after her former Brexit secretary tells the BBC that the prime minister’s deal is worse than remaining in the EU.

LONDON – Theresa May has repeatedly refused to say whether she believes her Brexit deal will leave British people better off than if the UK had opted to stay in the EU.

Asked on Friday by a caller on BBC 5 Live whether she could “honestly say” that her deal would leave Britain better off than EU membership, the prime minister, who campaigned for Remain in 2016, would only say that it would be “different.”

“It’s different,” May replied.

“You say are better off, are we better off? Actually, it’s a different sort of environment and a different approach we will be taking to things.”

She added: “It’s less about whether or not we are in the European Union … It is about what we do. Our future is in our hands.”

The prime minister also refused several times to say whether she would resign if she loses the upcoming parliamentary vote on her deal.

Asked by the BBC’s Emma Barnett whether she would step down if the deal is blocked, she replied: “I’m focused on actually ensuring we do get this deal through parliament.”

“I believe this is absolutely the right deal for the UK.”

Her comments come after her former Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab told the Today programme on Friday morning that accepting May’s deal would be worse than remaining in the EU.

“If you just presented me terms, this deal or EU membership, because we would effectively be bound by the same rules without control or a voice over them, then yes this would be even worse than that,” Raab said.

Raab joins a growing list of leading Conservative Brexiteers who have suggested in recent weeks and months that it would be better to remain in the EU rather than accept what the prime minister has agreed with Brussels.

The former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said repeatedly that May’s Brexit proposals would be worse than retaining EU membership, as has ex-Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith and former minister John Redwood.