Theresa May resigns as Conservative leader

source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

LONDON – Theresa May has resigned as leader of the Conservative party, triggering a leadership contest which will see her replaced as prime minister in late July.

The 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs confirmed that the prime minister had handed in her notice on Friday afternoon.

The committee confirmed that May would remain as acting leader of the Conservative and Unionist party until her successor had been announced.

Conservative MPs who wish to replace her must submit their formal applications by Monday.

Eleven MPs have announced their intention to stand, including frontrunner Boris Johnson, as well as Dominic Raab, Michael Gove, and Andrea Leadsom.

source 1922 Committee

More follows…